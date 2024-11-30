https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/norways-military-aid-to-ukraine-rises-to-over-15bln-in-2024---russian-ambassador-1121047620.html
Norway's Military Aid to Ukraine Rises to Over $1.5Bln in 2024 - Russian Ambassador
Norwegian military aid to Kiev has increased simultaneously with Western efforts to prolong and escalate the Ukraine conflict to more than $1.5 billion in 2024, Russian Ambassador to Norway Nikolai Korchunov told Sputnik.
"The intensity of Norway's military pumping of the Kiev regime is increasing to the pace of Western efforts to prolong and escalate the Ukrainian conflict – from less than $500 million in 2022 to more than $1.5 billion this year. The total amount of Norwegian military assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces today is about $3 billion," Korchunov said. At the same time, Norway, together with the United Kingdom, heads a coalition for naval assistance to Ukraine, the diplomat also said, adding that Norwegian instructors are also actively involved in the training of Ukrainian formations both in Norway and in other Western countries.Norway's arms stocks for the supply to the Ukrainian armed forces are nearly depleted, and the role of purchasing new weapons from the local and Western military-industrial complex is increasing, Nikolai Korchunov said.The diplomat added that Norway's participation in the West's "doomed attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia" narrows the space for normal bilateral interaction between the two neighboring countries to a minimum.Moscow does not rule out that Western countries will resume Arctic cooperation with Russia, but it is too early to talk about it, Russian Ambassador said.The lack of a comprehensive all-Arctic dialogue affects the effectiveness of existing decision-making mechanisms by the Arctic states, the diplomat also said, adding that the issue concerns non-military issues relevant to the Arctic region.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian military aid to Kiev has increased simultaneously with Western efforts to prolong and escalate the Ukraine conflict to more than $1.5 billion in 2024, Russian Ambassador to Norway Nikolai Korchunov told Sputnik.
"The intensity of Norway's military pumping of the Kiev regime is increasing to the pace of Western efforts to prolong and escalate the Ukrainian conflict – from less than $500 million in 2022 to more than $1.5 billion this year. The total amount of Norwegian military assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces today is about $3 billion," Korchunov said.
At the same time, Norway, together with the United Kingdom, heads a coalition for naval assistance to Ukraine, the diplomat also said, adding that Norwegian instructors are also actively involved in the training of Ukrainian formations both in Norway and in other Western countries.
Norway's arms stocks
for the supply to the Ukrainian armed forces are nearly depleted, and the role of purchasing new weapons from the local and Western military-industrial complex is increasing, Nikolai Korchunov said.
"So far, a significant part of the supplies for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces has been carried out from the Norwegian military stocks via the transfer of obsolete weapons preserved in military warehouses or those awaiting renewal. As it is publicly recognized here, now this source is close to depletion and the role of purchasing new weapons from the local and Western military-industrial complex is rising, including through various multilateral mechanisms," Korchunov said.
The diplomat added that Norway's participation in the West's "doomed attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia" narrows the space for normal bilateral interaction between the two neighboring countries to a minimum.
Moscow does not rule out that Western countries will resume Arctic cooperation with Russia, but it is too early to talk about it, Russian Ambassador said.
"We do not rule out that common sense will prevail and will force Western countries sooner or later to return to full-scale cooperation in high latitudes in the interests of ensuring sustainable development of the Arctic region. But it's premature to talk about it yet," Korchunov said in an interview.
The lack of a comprehensive all-Arctic dialogue affects the effectiveness of existing decision-making mechanisms by the Arctic states, the diplomat also said, adding that the issue concerns non-military issues relevant to the Arctic region.