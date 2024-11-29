https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/uae-aims-to-strengthen-partnership-with-russia---ambassador-1121038165.html
UAE Aims to Strengthen Partnership With Russia - Ambassador
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to strengthen its partnership with Russia, Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to strengthen its partnership with Russia, Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber said.
"We have had close friendly relations with the Russian Federation
since the very beginning of the establishment of diplomatic ties. The United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation are determined to develop relations based on mutual respect and cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and other fields," the ambassador said at a reception on the occasion of the UAE National Day.
He said that over the past few years, there has been a significant and tangible strengthening of ties between the UAE and Russia.
"Our states serve as an example of a multifaceted partnership
. The level of this cooperation is clearly demonstrated during official meetings and visits at the top level, within the framework of bilateral trade and economic exchange, the volume of which exceeded $11 billion in 2023, as well as in interaction in the field of culture, tourism, air traffic, which contributes to the expansion of contacts between our friendly countries and peoples," the diplomat said.
Russia and the UAE also interact on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, he said.