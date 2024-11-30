https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/russian-deputy-prime-visits-niger-discusses-cooperation-in-fuel-energy-sector-1121045802.html
Russian Deputy Prime Visits Niger, Discusses Cooperation in Fuel, Energy Sector
"In the capital of Niger, Niamey, Alexander Novak met with the Prime Minister of the Transitional Period of the Republic of Niger, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, and also held talks with the head of the Republic of Niger, President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, Abdourahmane Tchiani. It was noted that the countries consider each other important partners. During the meetings, the opportunities of developing practical cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, infrastructure projects, geological exploration and development of mineral reserves were discussed," the statement said. The second Russia-Africa summit, which took place in St. Petersburg in the summer of 2023 with the participation of the Russian President and leaders of African states, gave new impetus to cooperation between Russia and African partners - today, joint projects of regional significance aimed at improving the quality of life of people, including access to electricity, development of transport infrastructure are being actively developed, Novak said.Russia has the potential to build solar power plants in Burkina Faso, where there is a shortage of electricity, Alexander Novak said.Novak paid working visits to Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.He expressed hope that cooperation will develop in various spheres.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak visited Niger and discussed the opportunities of developing practical cooperation in energy, agriculture, infrastructure projects, geological exploration and development of mineral reserves, the cabinet said in a statement.
"In the capital of Niger, Niamey, Alexander Novak met with the Prime Minister of the Transitional Period of the Republic of Niger, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, and also held talks with the head of the Republic of Niger, President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, Abdourahmane Tchiani. It was noted that the countries consider each other important partners. During the meetings, the opportunities of developing practical cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, infrastructure projects, geological exploration and development of mineral reserves were discussed," the statement said.
The second Russia-Africa summit, which took place in St. Petersburg in the summer of 2023 with the participation of the Russian President and leaders of African states, gave new impetus to cooperation between Russia and African partners - today, joint projects of regional significance aimed at improving the quality of life of people, including access to electricity, development of transport infrastructure are being actively developed, Novak said.
Russia has the potential to build solar power plants in Burkina Faso
, where there is a shortage of electricity, Alexander Novak said.
Novak paid working visits to Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.
"We have a great potential for joint projects that Russian companies can implement in Burkina Faso. Taking into account that there is a shortage of electricity here, there are opportunities to develop and build solar power plants, and supply modular power plants here," Novak said on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
He expressed hope that cooperation will develop in various spheres.