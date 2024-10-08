Burkina Faso, Russia Discuss Ukraine's Support for Terrorism in Sahel - Prime Minister
© AP Photo / Sophie GarciaSupporters of Capt. Ibrahim Traore parade waving a Russian flag in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Burkina Faso's new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked. The unrest following the West African nation's second coup this year came after a junta statement alleged that the ousted interim president was at a French military base in Ouagadougou. France vehemently denied the claim and has urged its citizens to stay indoors amid rising anti-French sentiment in the streets. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)
© AP Photo / Sophie Garcia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Burkina Faso has brought up Ukraine's support for terrorism in the Sahel region in its talks with Russia, Burkinabe Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"We discuss politics, culture and business with Moscow... We discuss this issue as well," the prime minister said when asked whether Moscow and Ouagadougou discussed Kiev's presence in the region.
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger wrote a joint letter to the UN Security Council in August urging the United Nations to take measures against Ukraine, which they accused of supporting terrorism in Sahel.
Mali broke off diplomatic ties with Ukraine on August 5 after accusing it of playing a role in a militant attack.
Senegalese public organizations said that a video published by Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov confirming Kiev's involvement in the attack again proved that Ukraine was supporting armed groups in that country.