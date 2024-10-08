https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/burkina-faso-russia-discuss-ukraines-support-for-terrorism-in-sahel---prime-minister-1120475637.html

Burkina Faso, Russia Discuss Ukraine's Support for Terrorism in Sahel - Prime Minister

Burkina Faso has brought up Ukraine's support for terrorism in the Sahel region in its talks with Russia, Burkinabe Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We discuss politics, culture and business with Moscow... We discuss this issue as well," the prime minister said when asked whether Moscow and Ouagadougou discussed Kiev's presence in the region. Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger wrote a joint letter to the UN Security Council in August urging the United Nations to take measures against Ukraine, which they accused of supporting terrorism in Sahel. Senegalese public organizations said that a video published by Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov confirming Kiev's involvement in the attack again proved that Ukraine was supporting armed groups in that country.

