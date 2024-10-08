International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/burkina-faso-russia-discuss-ukraines-support-for-terrorism-in-sahel---prime-minister-1120475637.html
Burkina Faso, Russia Discuss Ukraine's Support for Terrorism in Sahel - Prime Minister
Burkina Faso, Russia Discuss Ukraine's Support for Terrorism in Sahel - Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Burkina Faso has brought up Ukraine's support for terrorism in the Sahel region in its talks with Russia, Burkinabe Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela told Sputnik on Tuesday.
2024-10-08T16:32+0000
2024-10-08T16:32+0000
world
africa insight
ukraine
burkina faso
russia
un security council (unsc)
mali
niger
sahel region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101442068_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_3e8c7ce3e7e2df906d29d787db985a15.jpg
"We discuss politics, culture and business with Moscow... We discuss this issue as well," the prime minister said when asked whether Moscow and Ouagadougou discussed Kiev's presence in the region. Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger wrote a joint letter to the UN Security Council in August urging the United Nations to take measures against Ukraine, which they accused of supporting terrorism in Sahel. Senegalese public organizations said that a video published by Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov confirming Kiev's involvement in the attack again proved that Ukraine was supporting armed groups in that country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/what-sahel-russian-troops-replace-french-in-niger-1117896062.html
ukraine
burkina faso
russia
mali
niger
sahel region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101442068_114:0:2781:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_d0802d06dfc96cf9b0e46b20aedac621.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine's support for terrorism in sahel, ukrainian involvement on sahel, russia and burkina faso cooperation, russia and burkina faso ties, russia and burkina faso realtions, russia and burkina faso partnership
ukraine's support for terrorism in sahel, ukrainian involvement on sahel, russia and burkina faso cooperation, russia and burkina faso ties, russia and burkina faso realtions, russia and burkina faso partnership

Burkina Faso, Russia Discuss Ukraine's Support for Terrorism in Sahel - Prime Minister

16:32 GMT 08.10.2024
© AP Photo / Sophie GarciaSupporters of Capt. Ibrahim Traore parade waving a Russian flag in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Burkina Faso's new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked. The unrest following the West African nation's second coup this year came after a junta statement alleged that the ousted interim president was at a French military base in Ouagadougou. France vehemently denied the claim and has urged its citizens to stay indoors amid rising anti-French sentiment in the streets. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)
Supporters of Capt. Ibrahim Traore parade waving a Russian flag in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Burkina Faso's new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked. The unrest following the West African nation's second coup this year came after a junta statement alleged that the ousted interim president was at a French military base in Ouagadougou. France vehemently denied the claim and has urged its citizens to stay indoors amid rising anti-French sentiment in the streets. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2024
© AP Photo / Sophie Garcia
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Burkina Faso has brought up Ukraine's support for terrorism in the Sahel region in its talks with Russia, Burkinabe Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"We discuss politics, culture and business with Moscow... We discuss this issue as well," the prime minister said when asked whether Moscow and Ouagadougou discussed Kiev's presence in the region.
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger wrote a joint letter to the UN Security Council in August urging the United Nations to take measures against Ukraine, which they accused of supporting terrorism in Sahel.
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta, gather for a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference, in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
Analysis
What Sahel? Russian Troops Replace French in Niger
12 April, 18:15 GMT

Mali broke off diplomatic ties with Ukraine on August 5 after accusing it of playing a role in a militant attack.

Senegalese public organizations said that a video published by Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov confirming Kiev's involvement in the attack again proved that Ukraine was supporting armed groups in that country.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала