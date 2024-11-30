https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/switzerlands-parliament-will-never-agree-to-nato-membership--swiss-senator-1121049257.html
Switzerland's Parliament Will Never Agree to NATO Membership – Swiss Senator
The population and parliament of Switzerland will never agree to join NATO in the current state of affairs in the world, Swiss senator from the largest party in the country's parliament, the Democratic Union of the Center, Mauro Poggia, told Sputnik.
"The parliament will never agree to Switzerland joining NATO, just like the population in the current situation in the world. If the war came closer to Swiss territory, everything could be different," he said. Switzerland was forced to join the EU sanctions against Russia because otherwise it would have also become a target of sanctions by European countries, Swiss senator Mauro Poggia said.Switzerland is not a member of the EU or NATO, but Bern has joined almost all European sanctions against Russia since February 24, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The population and parliament of Switzerland will never agree to join NATO in the current state of affairs in the world, Swiss senator from the largest party in the country's parliament, the Democratic Union of the Center, Mauro Poggia, told Sputnik.
"The parliament will never agree to Switzerland joining NATO, just like the population in the current situation in the world. If the war came closer to Swiss territory, everything could be different," he said.
"Switzerland was forced to join the EU sanctions against Russia because Moscow would have used Switzerland as a platform to circumvent the sanctions, and Europe would have been forced to impose sanctions against Switzerland," he said.
Switzerland is not a member of the EU or NATO, but Bern has joined almost all European sanctions against Russia since February 24, 2022.