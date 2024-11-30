https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/treaty-ratification-with-north-korea-shows-interest-in-allied-ties---russian-defense-minister-1121045547.html
Treaty Ratification With North Korea Shows Interest in Allied Ties - Russian Defense Minister
Ratification of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and North Korea confirms the two countries' interest in the comprehensive development of allied relations, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.
"Ratification of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between our countries confirms the bilateral interest in the comprehensive development of allied relations. We are grateful for the commitment to the course of deepening ties with Russia," Belousov said during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. He said North Korea is one of the few countries to pursue an independent foreign policy. He conveyed to the North Korean leader greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.Russia and North Korea signed a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership in June, which stipulates that, should one of the parties be subjected to an armed aggression by a state or a group of states and find itself in a state of conflict, the other party shall immediately provide military and other forms of assistance in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and Russian and North Korean laws.
PYONGYANG (Sputnik) - Ratification of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and North Korea confirms the two countries' interest in the comprehensive development of allied relations, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.
"Ratification of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between our countries confirms the bilateral interest in the comprehensive development of allied relations. We are grateful for the commitment to the course of deepening ties with Russia," Belousov said during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
in Pyongyang.
He said North Korea is one of the few countries to pursue an independent foreign policy.
"Of course, Comrade Kim Jong Un, this is exclusively your merit," the Russian defense minister told Kim.
He conveyed to the North Korean leader greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia and North Korea signed a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership in June, which stipulates that, should one of the parties be subjected to an armed aggression by a state or a group of states and find itself in a state of conflict, the other party shall immediately provide military and other forms of assistance in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and Russian and North Korean laws.