Zelensky Complains About Unfulfilled Promises of West

Volodymyr Zelensky has complained about the failure of Ukraine's partners to meet demands to equip military brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In an interview with Sky News, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the US and European countries had promised to equip 10 military brigades for Ukraine. Zelensky noted the need to train military brigades given the shortage of troops in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.Zelensky went on to grumble about the bureaucracy of the Kiev regime's sponsors, adding that "some bureaucracy, some decisions, some don't think is the priority."On November 9, Ukrainian lawmaker Solomiia Bobrovska said that women aged 18-25 in Ukraine should receive basic military training on an equal footing with men, otherwise they should join military departments in universities to obtain the status of military conscripts.Ukraine announced martial law and general mobilization after Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022. The law prohibits Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country. Media reported on Wednesday, citing a senior White House official, that the United States had urged Ukraine to lower the minimum age for military conscription from 25 to 18. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi confirmed such discussions.

