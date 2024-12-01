https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/china-condemns-us-assistance-in-transit-of-taiwans-administration-head-1121056748.html
China Condemns US Assistance in 'Transit' of Taiwan's Administration Head
China Condemns US Assistance in 'Transit' of Taiwan's Administration Head
Sputnik International
China strongly condemns the US organization of the "transit" of Taiwan's head of administration Lai Ching-te through their territory, and has made a stern representation to Washington, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
2024-12-01T06:03+0000
2024-12-01T06:03+0000
2024-12-01T06:03+0000
world
taiwan
china
chinese foreign ministry
marshall islands
nancy pelosi
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106317765_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_26fff75989f3a725326b22190de9820f.jpg
Earlier, Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported that the island's head of administration Lai Ching-te would visit the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau from November 30. During his visits, Lai Qingde will, in particular, make transit stops in the American Hawaii and the island of Guam. On Sunday, the agency reported that Lai Ching-te arrived in Hawaii for a two-day transit stop. The Taiwan issue is at the core of China's fundamental interests and is also "the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations," it said. The foreign ministry also called on the US to stop official contacts with Taiwan and send false signals to Taiwanese separatists. Taiwan has 12 diplomatic allies left, including Paraguay, Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu, and the Vatican. Taipei maintains ties with the remaining countries through its "economic and cultural missions." Previously, there were more countries that maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but in recent years many have decided to sever them and establish official relations with China, including El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, Panama, the Pacific nation of Kiribati, the Solomon Islands, and Nicaragua. The situation around Taiwan worsened after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022. China, which considers the island part of its territory, condemned Pelosi's visit as US support for Taiwanese separatism and held large-scale military exercises.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/china-warns-us-to-avoid-sending-false-signals-over-taiwan-relations-1120893306.html
taiwan
china
marshall islands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106317765_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d95b1cb2e8bdd40ffadfbd1e4ae4eca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us assistance, taiwan's administration head, chinese foreign ministry
us assistance, taiwan's administration head, chinese foreign ministry
China Condemns US Assistance in 'Transit' of Taiwan's Administration Head
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China strongly condemns the US organization of the "transit" of Taiwan's head of administration Lai Ching-te through their territory, and has made a stern representation to Washington, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier, Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported that the island's head of administration Lai Ching-te would visit the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau from November 30. During his visits, Lai Qingde will, in particular, make transit stops in the American Hawaii and the island of Guam. On Sunday, the agency reported that Lai Ching-te arrived in Hawaii for a two-day transit stop.
"China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the US and the Taiwan region, firmly opposes any trip by leader of the Taiwan authorities to the US in any name or under whatever pretext, and firmly opposes any form of US connivance or support for 'Taiwan independence' separatists and their separatist activities. China strongly condemns the US’s arranging for Lai Ching-te’s 'stopover' and has lodged serious protests with the US," the ministry said.
The Taiwan issue is at the core of China's fundamental interests and is also "the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations," it said.
The foreign ministry also called on the US to stop official contacts with Taiwan and send false signals to Taiwanese separatists.
"China will closely follow the developments and take resolute and strong measures to defend our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry emphasized.
Taiwan has 12 diplomatic allies left, including Paraguay, Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu, and the Vatican. Taipei maintains ties with the remaining countries through its "economic and cultural missions." Previously, there were more countries that maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but in recent years many have decided to sever them and establish official relations with China, including El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, Panama, the Pacific nation of Kiribati, the Solomon Islands, and Nicaragua.
The situation around Taiwan
worsened after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022. China, which considers the island part of its territory, condemned Pelosi's visit as US support for Taiwanese separatism and held large-scale military exercises.