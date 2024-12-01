https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/china-condemns-us-assistance-in-transit-of-taiwans-administration-head-1121056748.html

China Condemns US Assistance in 'Transit' of Taiwan's Administration Head

China strongly condemns the US organization of the "transit" of Taiwan's head of administration Lai Ching-te through their territory, and has made a stern representation to Washington, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported that the island's head of administration Lai Ching-te would visit the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau from November 30. During his visits, Lai Qingde will, in particular, make transit stops in the American Hawaii and the island of Guam. On Sunday, the agency reported that Lai Ching-te arrived in Hawaii for a two-day transit stop. The Taiwan issue is at the core of China's fundamental interests and is also "the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations," it said. The foreign ministry also called on the US to stop official contacts with Taiwan and send false signals to Taiwanese separatists. Taiwan has 12 diplomatic allies left, including Paraguay, Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu, and the Vatican. Taipei maintains ties with the remaining countries through its "economic and cultural missions." Previously, there were more countries that maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but in recent years many have decided to sever them and establish official relations with China, including El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, Panama, the Pacific nation of Kiribati, the Solomon Islands, and Nicaragua. The situation around Taiwan worsened after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022. China, which considers the island part of its territory, condemned Pelosi's visit as US support for Taiwanese separatism and held large-scale military exercises.

