Hunter Biden's Lawyers Believe His Future Under Threat From Trump's Victory - Reports

Lawyers for Hunter Biden, the son of incumbent US President Joe Biden, believe that a victory by Donald Trump in the election threatens their client's future, the Washington Post reported citing a 52-page report by his defense in light of his criminal sentencing in December.

"There is no disputing that Trump has said his enemies list includes Hunter," the lawyers' report, cited by the newspaper, says. "The prospect that Trump will turn his vengeance on the Special Counsel prosecutors if they fail to take a harder line against Hunter no doubt exerts considerable pressure on them not to let up on Hunter." At the same time, the newspaper notes that the lawyers' report is more reminiscent of an appeal to his father, who has the opportunity to pardon his son before the end of his presidential term, but has already publicly stated that he did not intend to do so. At the same time, Trump stated before the election that he did not rule out pardoning Hunter if he won. As the politician said, Biden's son "was a bad boy," but believes that such criminal cases are bad for the country. Hunter emphasized that he did not expect criminal cases against himself. Trump has noted in the past that he did not pedal the criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton, although there were grounds for this. Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting US president in history to face criminal charges. He is charged with two counts of willful tax evasion. According to official data, he did not pay more than $100,000 in 2017 and 2018. Biden Jr. was also charged separately with possessing a Colt pistol in 2018 while knowing he was using illegal drugs, which also violates the law and carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A jury found Hunter guilty and he will be sentenced in both cases in mid-December. Hunter's sentencing for the gun violation is scheduled for December 12 in Delaware and for the tax evasion case, December 16 in California.

