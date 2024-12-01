https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/israeli-drones-conduct-reconnaissance-over-beirut-violating-ceasefire-agreement-1121054947.html

Israeli Drones Conduct Reconnaissance Over Beirut, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

Israeli Air Force reconnaissance drones are conducting raids over Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Israeli drones have been flying at medium and low altitudes for almost the entire day; they are visible in the central neighborhoods and in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital. The Israeli army continues to violate the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect at 4:00 a.m. on November 27. On Thursday, Israeli drones attacked a car in the border settlement of Markaba. At the same time, Israeli combat aircraft systematically breach Lebanese airspace, and reconnaissance drones do not leave southern Lebanon. On the night of November 27, after nearly 14 months of continuous escalation, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon agreed upon in accordance with the US settlement plan came into effect. Before the agreement was approved, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, during which he explained the need for a ceasefire on the northern front, emphasizing that in the event of any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah, Israel would respond and resume hostilities. According to the settlement plan proposed by the United States, over the next 60 days, the Lebanese army must occupy territories in the south of the country, and Hezbollah forces and infrastructure must be withdrawn north of the Litani River, which in various places flows 20-30 kilometers from the border with Israel. During this time, Israel must completely withdraw its armed forces from the territory of the neighboring country.

