Joint China-Russia Patrols Not Directed Against Third Countries - Defense Ministry

Joint patrols by Russia and China are not directed against third countries and are not related to the current international and regional situation, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on Sunday.
The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese Air Force conducted joint patrols in the Sea of Japan and the western Pacific Ocean from November 29 to 30, Zhang said. "Joint Russian-Chinese strategic air patrols are a routine part of the annual cooperation plan, they are not directed against third countries and are not related to the current international and regional situation," the spokesman said.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Joint patrols by Russia and China are not directed against third countries and are not related to the current international and regional situation, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on Sunday.
The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese Air Force conducted joint patrols in the Sea of Japan and the western Pacific Ocean from November 29 to 30, Zhang said.
"We have effectively tested and improved the capabilities of the two countries' air forces in joint training and operations," he said in a statement on WeChat.
"Joint Russian-Chinese strategic air patrols are a routine part of the annual cooperation plan, they are not directed against third countries and are not related to the current international and regional situation," the spokesman said.