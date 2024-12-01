International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/joint-china-russia-patrols-not-directed-against-third-countries---defense-ministry-1121054360.html
Joint China-Russia Patrols Not Directed Against Third Countries - Defense Ministry
Joint China-Russia Patrols Not Directed Against Third Countries - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Joint patrols by Russia and China are not directed against third countries and are not related to the current international and regional situation, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on Sunday.
2024-12-01T04:17+0000
2024-12-01T04:17+0000
military
chinese
chinese army
military cooperation
china
russia
chinese defense ministry
chinese air force
russian aerospace forces
russian forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121054200_0:42:2930:1690_1920x0_80_0_0_35fa147ca27db7d1e8a8da6bee22e7b2.jpg
The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese Air Force conducted joint patrols in the Sea of ​​Japan and the western Pacific Ocean from November 29 to 30, Zhang said. "Joint Russian-Chinese strategic air patrols are a routine part of the annual cooperation plan, they are not directed against third countries and are not related to the current international and regional situation," the spokesman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russia-china-conduct-strategic-air-patrol-over-sea-of-japan-1121037667.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121054200_140:0:2871:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30295ae9ef0290ffbaeec93cc1dca802.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military alliance, military aid, russian aid, russian jets, russian military technology, joint exercise, joint naval drills, joint drills, joint air forces, russian economy under sanctions
military alliance, military aid, russian aid, russian jets, russian military technology, joint exercise, joint naval drills, joint drills, joint air forces, russian economy under sanctions

Joint China-Russia Patrols Not Directed Against Third Countries - Defense Ministry

04:17 GMT 01.12.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabankChina's August 1st aerobatic team flies J-10 fourth-generation multirole fighter jets at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Army International Military Technical Forum
China's August 1st aerobatic team flies J-10 fourth-generation multirole fighter jets at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Army International Military Technical Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Joint patrols by Russia and China are not directed against third countries and are not related to the current international and regional situation, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on Sunday.
The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese Air Force conducted joint patrols in the Sea of ​​Japan and the western Pacific Ocean from November 29 to 30, Zhang said.

"We have effectively tested and improved the capabilities of the two countries' air forces in joint training and operations," he said in a statement on WeChat.

"Joint Russian-Chinese strategic air patrols are a routine part of the annual cooperation plan, they are not directed against third countries and are not related to the current international and regional situation," the spokesman said.
Russia-China Drills over Pacific Oceans - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
Military
Russia, China Conduct Strategic Air Patrol Over Sea of Japan
29 November, 05:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала