https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/russian-forces-liberate-two-more-strategic-settlements-strengthen-positions-in-donetsk-1121058724.html

Russian Forces Liberate Two More Strategic Settlements, Strengthen Positions in Donetsk

Russian Forces Liberate Two More Strategic Settlements, Strengthen Positions in Donetsk

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroups Yug and Tsentr have liberated the settlements of Ilyinka and Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2024-12-01T10:10+0000

2024-12-01T10:10+0000

2024-12-01T10:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donetsk

kharkov

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121059182_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1170fcc6c3b2038f66a58b8dcf49218.jpg

"As a result of active offensive actions, forces of Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Ilyinka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.At the same time, forces of Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the village of Petrovka.Meanwhile, Battlegroup Yug inflicted losses on units from four UAF brigades in the areas of Orekhovo-Vasilievka, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Kurakhovo, and Dyleevka.UAF losses in the area of responsibility of the group over the past 24 hours include:Battlegroup Tsentr, in turn, struck three Ukrainian units and the 49th Assault Battalion in the areas of Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Pushkino, Novoaleksyevka, and Zari, while also repelling 11 counterattacks.In these battles, the Ukrainian Army lost:Other DevelopmentsBattlegroup Zapad: The Zapad group inflicted heavy losses on four Ukrainian brigades across Kharkov and the DPR, repelling 11 counterattacks. Ukrainian losses included up to 500 soldiers, two pick-up trucks, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and four ammunition depots. Russian units improved their tactical position and struck forces from the 53rd Mechanized Brigade, the 109th and 241st Territorial Defense Brigades, and the 1st National Guard Brigade in various areas, including Novomlynsk, Kovsharovka, Dvurechnaya, and Kupyansk.Battlegroup Vostok: The Vostok group advanced further into enemy defense lines, striking units from the 32nd Mechanized Brigade and 241st Territorial Defense Brigade in areas such as Velikaya Novoselka and Razliv in the DPR. Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 100 soldiers, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, a 152 mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, five cars, and a D-20 howitzer.Battlegroup Sever: The Sever group struck Ukrainian forces from the 92nd Airborne Assault Brigade in the Kharkov region's Liptsy area. Two counterattacks from the 57th and 58th Mechanized Brigades were repelled. The UAF lost up to 30 soldiers, a BTR armored vehicle, two cars, and two D-30 122 mm howitzers.Battlegroup Dnepr: The Dnepr group targeted Ukrainian forces in Tokarevka, Antonovka, and Belozerka in Kherson, and Malaya Tokmachka in Zaporozhye. The group inflicted losses on the 65th and 110th Mechanized Brigades as well as the 124th and 126th Territorial Defense Brigades. UAF losses were up to 85 soldiers, along with three vehicles, an electronic warfare station, and two ammunition depots. Russian airstrikes, drones, and artillery also hit Ukrainian military airfields and UAV production facilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/how-russian-forces-use-wolf-hunt-tactics-to-break-ukrainian-defenses-in-kurakhovo-1120942614.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russian-forces-liberate-two-key-settlements-in-donetsk-region-and-advance-westward-1121041337.html

russia

donetsk

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian armed forces, donetsk, donbass