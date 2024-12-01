https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/syria-capable-of-destroying-terrorists-with-help-of-friends-allies---assad-1121053747.html

Syria Capable of Destroying Terrorists With Help of Friends, Allies - Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the country continues to defend its territorial integrity and is capable of destroying terrorists with the help of friends and allies, the Syrian leader's office said on Saturday.

Assad held a phone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the latest developments in Syria and a number of regional issues. Later in the day, the country's armed forces said that the army is successfully repelling the terrorist attack, adding that a counteroffensive is soon to follow. Syrian army reinforcements arrived in Hama, government agencies are operating as usual, the governor of the province, Kamal Barmo, said.He also denounced reports of terrorist vehicles entering Hama as false. Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry dismissed claims about the entry of terrorist groups into cities in northern Hama province as untrue.The Syrian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that government forces engaged in combat with terrorist groups in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. At the same time, the Syrian armed forces said that dozens of their soldiers were killed in clashes with these terrorist groups. The army, in turn, relocated troops in order to protect civilians and prepare for a counterattack. The terrorists infiltrated several areas of Aleppo, and the armed forces continue to target their positions, awaiting reinforcements. The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting each other and the Syrian armed forces. In 2017, Russia, Turkey and Iran launched a mediation group on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The format also includes representatives from the Syrian government and opposition, the UN and observer countries, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.

