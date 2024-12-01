https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/syria-capable-of-destroying-terrorists-with-help-of-friends-allies---assad-1121053747.html
Syria Capable of Destroying Terrorists With Help of Friends, Allies - Assad
Syria Capable of Destroying Terrorists With Help of Friends, Allies - Assad
Sputnik International
Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the country continues to defend its territorial integrity and is capable of destroying terrorists with the help of friends and allies, the Syrian leader's office said on Saturday.
2024-12-01T01:15+0000
2024-12-01T01:15+0000
2024-12-01T01:15+0000
world
syria
bashar assad
syrian defense ministry
aleppo
military operation in syria
syria conflict
russian weapons
russian army
syrian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121053849_0:50:3392:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_971c375a8c3e5eddff000d59620d05d7.jpg
Assad held a phone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the latest developments in Syria and a number of regional issues. Later in the day, the country's armed forces said that the army is successfully repelling the terrorist attack, adding that a counteroffensive is soon to follow. Syrian army reinforcements arrived in Hama, government agencies are operating as usual, the governor of the province, Kamal Barmo, said.He also denounced reports of terrorist vehicles entering Hama as false. Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry dismissed claims about the entry of terrorist groups into cities in northern Hama province as untrue.The Syrian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that government forces engaged in combat with terrorist groups in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. At the same time, the Syrian armed forces said that dozens of their soldiers were killed in clashes with these terrorist groups. The army, in turn, relocated troops in order to protect civilians and prepare for a counterattack. The terrorists infiltrated several areas of Aleppo, and the armed forces continue to target their positions, awaiting reinforcements. The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting each other and the Syrian armed forces. In 2017, Russia, Turkey and Iran launched a mediation group on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The format also includes representatives from the Syrian government and opposition, the UN and observer countries, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/aleppo-crisis-whats-really-going-on-in-syria-1121050853.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/terrorist-infiltration-in-aleppo-syrian-military-readies-reinforcements-1121049583.html
syria
aleppo
hama
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121053849_556:0:3287:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59a305c3583aa3304176ce260b939ad2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-sponsored terrorism, us terrorism, syrian opposition, american terrorists, syrian war, war on terror, international coalition, terrorist threat, terrorist group, russian ally, russia-syria cooperation, russian army, syrian army, syrian aleppo, terrorists attack aleppo, militants attack aleppo, terrorists in idlib, terrorists in aleppo, operation in syria, counter-terrorist operation, fight against terrorism, radical islamism, islamic jihad, islamic state, isis, is, tahrir al-sham, syrian national army, syrian sovereignty, bashar assad, syrian president assad regime, bashar al-assad
us-sponsored terrorism, us terrorism, syrian opposition, american terrorists, syrian war, war on terror, international coalition, terrorist threat, terrorist group, russian ally, russia-syria cooperation, russian army, syrian army, syrian aleppo, terrorists attack aleppo, militants attack aleppo, terrorists in idlib, terrorists in aleppo, operation in syria, counter-terrorist operation, fight against terrorism, radical islamism, islamic jihad, islamic state, isis, is, tahrir al-sham, syrian national army, syrian sovereignty, bashar assad, syrian president assad regime, bashar al-assad
Syria Capable of Destroying Terrorists With Help of Friends, Allies - Assad
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the country continues to defend its territorial integrity and is capable of destroying terrorists with the help of friends and allies, the Syrian leader's office said on Saturday.
Assad held a phone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the latest developments in Syria and a number of regional issues.
"President Assad said during the conversation that Syria continues to defend its stability and territorial integrity from all terrorists and those who support them, and is capable of defeating and destroying them with the help of allies and friends," the statement read.
Later in the day, the country's armed forces said that the army is successfully repelling the terrorist attack, adding that a counteroffensive is soon to follow.
"The command of the army and armed forces confirms that the process of repelling a terrorist attack is proceeding successfully and decisively. Soon, a counteroffensive will take place to regain control over all areas and free them from the contamination of terrorism," the statement read.
Syrian army reinforcements arrived in Hama, government agencies are operating as usual, the governor of the province, Kamal Barmo, said.
"Government agencies and services in the province are operating as usual," Barmo told Syrian broadcaster Sham FM.
He also denounced reports of terrorist vehicles entering Hama as false. Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry dismissed claims about the entry of terrorist groups into cities in northern Hama province as untrue.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that government forces engaged in combat with terrorist groups in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. At the same time, the Syrian armed forces said that dozens of their soldiers were killed in clashes with these terrorist groups. The army, in turn, relocated troops in order to protect civilians and prepare for a counterattack
. The terrorists infiltrated several areas of Aleppo, and the armed forces continue to target their positions, awaiting reinforcements.
The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting each other and the Syrian armed forces. In 2017, Russia, Turkey and Iran launched a mediation group on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The format also includes representatives from the Syrian government and opposition, the UN and observer countries, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.