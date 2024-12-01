https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/syrian-air-force-strikes-terrorist-equipment-column-thwarting-offensive-near-aleppo-1121056112.html
Syrian Air Force Strikes Terrorist Equipment Column, Thwarting Offensive Near Aleppo
Planes of the Syrian Air Force carried out a series of strikes on a column of armored vehicles of militants on the M-5 Aleppo-Damascus highway, disrupting their offensive, a source in the country's security services told Sputnik.
Planes of the Syrian Air Force carried out a series of strikes on a column of militant armored vehicles on the M5 Aleppo-Damascus Motorway, disrupting their offensive, a source in the country's security services told Sputnik.
"Syrian aircraft carried out several strikes on a column of armored vehicles of terrorists on the M5 road who were about to launch an offensive, destroying their equipment," the source said.
Earlier, on Saturday, the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria
, Captain First Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said that at least 300 militants had been destroyed in Aleppo and Idlib.
The Syrian Armed Forces Command said Saturday that dozens of Syrian soldiers had been killed in combat operations against terrorist groups in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, and that the army had redeployed to save the lives of civilians and soldiers as well as prepare for a counteroffensive.
The Syrian Army said that terrorists had penetrated many areas of the Syrian city of Aleppo, and that the armed forces
were continuing to strike their positions and awaiting the arrival of reinforcements.
Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that government forces had engaged in combat with terrorists who attacked the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. In violation of the de-escalation agreement, groups belonging to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* struck villages, settlements, and military positions along a wide front in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. According to the ministry, the army responded to the attack, resulting in terrorists suffering losses in manpower and equipment.
* terrorist organization banned in Russia