Syrian Air Force Strikes Terrorist Equipment Column, Thwarting Offensive Near Aleppo

Planes of the Syrian Air Force carried out a series of strikes on a column of armored vehicles of militants on the M-5 Aleppo-Damascus highway, disrupting their offensive, a source in the country's security services told Sputnik.

2024-12-01T05:34+0000

2024-12-01T05:34+0000

2024-12-01T05:45+0000

"Syrian aircraft carried out several strikes on a column of armored vehicles of terrorists on the M5 road who were about to launch an offensive, destroying their equipment," the source said.Earlier, on Saturday, the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, Captain First Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said that at least 300 militants had been destroyed in Aleppo and Idlib.The Syrian Armed Forces Command said Saturday that dozens of Syrian soldiers had been killed in combat operations against terrorist groups in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, and that the army had redeployed to save the lives of civilians and soldiers as well as prepare for a counteroffensive. The Syrian Army said that terrorists had penetrated many areas of the Syrian city of Aleppo, and that the armed forces were continuing to strike their positions and awaiting the arrival of reinforcements.* terrorist organization banned in Russia

