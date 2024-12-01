https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/white-house-insists-no-nukes-for-ukraine-but-more-conventional-arms-1121063213.html

White House Insists No Nukes for Ukraine But More Conventional Arms

The United States is focused on providing Ukraine with conventional weapons and does not consider the possibility of returning nuclear weapons to the country, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

"That is not under consideration. No. What we are doing is surging various conventional capacities to Ukraine, so that they can effectively defend themselves, not nuclear capability," Sullivan told ABC's This Week program. Last week, The New York Times reported that some US and European officials were allegedly proposing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that discussions about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine were irresponsible and promoted by those with a poor understanding of reality.Speaking the decision on territorial concessions to end the ongoing conflict, Sullivan emphasized that it should ultimately be made by Ukraine itself, free from external influence, including that of the United States."The key thing from my perspective is that Ukraine determine its destiny and its destiny not be imposed by outside powers, including the United States ... And the key thing for this year was to try to give Ukraine as many tools as possible so that they could go into that negotiation and feel they could achieve the outcome that they would like to see," Sullivan told ABC's This Week program.The official noted that issues related to territorial integrity, security, and other matters should remain within the competence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since "ultimately, it is his country."

