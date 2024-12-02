https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/druzhba-pipeline-damaged-polands-operator-not-ruling-out-any-causes-including-sabotage-1121065227.html

Druzhba Pipeline Damaged, Poland's Operator Not Ruling Out Any Causes, Including Sabotage

Druzhba Pipeline Damaged, Poland's Operator Not Ruling Out Any Causes, Including Sabotage

Sputnik International

Polish operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline, PERN, does not rule out any causes for damage to the pipeline, including sabotage, the company's spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

2024-12-02T02:22+0000

2024-12-02T02:22+0000

2024-12-02T02:22+0000

world

druzhba pipeline

germany

europe

poland

russian oil shipments

russian gas

oil pipeline

oil prices

oil and gas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099936831_0:231:3058:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_0c383426c99fed6aca5c04d1f26620e1.jpg

Earlier, the State Fire Service of the republic reported a leak from the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Pniewo district of the Greater Poland Voivodeship. There is no threat of fire or explosion due to the incident. The operator has shut down one of the pumping stations. Until an expert opinion is received, "none of the versions, including intentional damage to the pipeline or a purely technical cause for the incident, are being ruled out," he added.The western section of the Druzhba oil pipeline connects the raw material base in Mishevka Strzalkowski near Płock with the oil refinery in Schwedt, Germany.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/ukraines-incursion-into-russias-kursk-region-puts-eu-energy-stability-at-risk--activist-1119694742.html

germany

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

druzhba pipeline, oil pipe, oil pipeline, druzhba pipeline, russian oil, oil market, oil prices, energy crisis, crisis in europe, european energy crisis, oil leak, oil supplies, russian economy, oil supply, natural oil, oil and gas, gazprom, oil pipe, russian pipe