Druzhba Pipeline Damaged, Poland's Operator Not Ruling Out Any Causes, Including Sabotage
Polish operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline, PERN, does not rule out any causes for damage to the pipeline, including sabotage, the company's spokesperson told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, the State Fire Service of the republic reported a leak from the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Pniewo district of the Greater Poland Voivodeship. There is no threat of fire or explosion due to the incident. The operator has shut down one of the pumping stations.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The Polish operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline, PERN, does not rule out any causes for the pipeline's damage, including sabotage, a company spokesperson told Sputnik.
Earlier, the State Fire Service of the republic reported a leak from the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Pniewo district of the Greater Poland Voivodeship. There is no threat of fire or explosion due to the incident. The operator has shut down one of the pumping stations.
"At present, experts are working on restoring the oil flow, addressing the consequences of the leak, and investigating the causes of the incident," the spokesperson said.
Until an expert opinion is received, "none of the versions, including intentional damage to the pipeline or a purely technical cause for the incident, are being ruled out," he added.
The western section of the Druzhba oil pipeline
connects the raw material base in Mishevka Strzalkowski near Płock with the oil refinery in Schwedt, Germany.