US President Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter in two court cases is a caricature of democracy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

US President Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter in two court cases is a caricature of democracy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. On Sunday, Joe Biden signed an executive order pardoning Hunter. Biden had earlier repeatedly ruled out the possibility of pardoning his son. Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting US president in history to face criminal charges. He is charged with two counts of willful tax evasion. Officials say he failed to pay more than $100,000 in 2017 and 2018. Hunter was also charged separately in 2018 with possessing a Colt pistol while knowing he was using illegal drugs, which is also against the law and carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A jury found Hunter guilty and he was scheduled to be sentenced in December.

