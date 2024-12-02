International
Signal From Oreshnik Test Received by Everyone in West - Russian Council Speaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The signal from the test of one of Russia's newest medium-range missile systems, dubbed Oreshnik, and the statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin were heard by everyone in the West, including the team of Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.
"When I recently said that the signal sent by our Oreshnik test and the subsequent address by our president was received by all addressees in the West, I meant Trump's team, and not just the 'outgoing nature,' the Democrats," Matviyenko said in an interview.
"We know for sure that the signal has already been decoded by specific people who will determine both Ukraine policy and security policy and Washington's international policy after January 20, 2025," she added.
Matviyenko also noted that Trump's loud statements on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine "have indeed died down."
"But this does not mean that Trump's team has distanced itself from the Ukrainian issue. This is not true. Trump does not abandon this topic. Confirmation of this is the recent disclosure of the person of the special envoy for Ukraine, former National Security Advisor Keith Kellogg," Matviyenko concluded.
In this file photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, a rocket launches from missile system as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2024
Analysis
Better Range, Bigger Warheads: How Oreshnik Could Become Even More Powerful
30 November, 16:27 GMT
Earlier, the candidate for the post of White House special representative for Russia and Ukraine, Kellogg, acknowledged the danger of talking about Ukraine's admission to NATO.
