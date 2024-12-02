https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/signal-from-oreshnik-test-putins-statement-received-by-everyone-in-west----russian-council-speaker-1121065992.html

Signal From Oreshnik Test Received by Everyone in West - Russian Council Speaker

The signal from the test of one of Russia's newest medium-range missile systems, dubbed Oreshnik, and the statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin were heard by everyone in the West, including the team of Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"When I recently said that the signal sent by our Oreshnik test and the subsequent address by our president was received by all addressees in the West, I meant Trump's team, and not just the 'outgoing nature,' the Democrats," Matviyenko said in an interview.Matviyenko also noted that Trump's loud statements on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine "have indeed died down." Earlier, the candidate for the post of White House special representative for Russia and Ukraine, Kellogg, acknowledged the danger of talking about Ukraine's admission to NATO.

