https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/russias-oreshnik-game-changing-weapon-offering-nuclear-force-without-fallout-1121049895.html

Russia’s Oreshnik: Game-Changing Weapon Offering Nuclear Force Without Fallout

Russia’s Oreshnik: Game-Changing Weapon Offering Nuclear Force Without Fallout

Sputnik International

High-precision Oreshnik missiles can have the same impact on enemy targets as nuclear weapons, but are far more humane due to the absence of irreversible consequences typically associated with nuclear strikes, Russian military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, told Sputnik.

2024-11-30T11:42+0000

2024-11-30T11:42+0000

2024-11-30T11:42+0000

military

russia

russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile

collective security treaty organization (csto)

astana

ballistic missiles

ballistic missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120969680_72:0:1370:730_1920x0_80_0_0_c2f1f73f882bd3762dc4e2fa553a2c37.png

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Astana that in the event of a massive strike using Oreshnik missiles, the power would be comparable to that of nuclear weapons. However, he emphasized that the Oreshnik is not a weapon of mass destruction, because it is highly accurate and does not carry a nuclear warhead.According to him, if three Oreshnik missiles strike a particular target, the resulting impact and energy release will be comparable to the detonation of a standard nuclear warhead with a yield of 150 kilotons.However, Korotchenko emphasized that a non-nuclear Oreshnik strike lacks the characteristic effects of a nuclear explosion, such as light radiation, penetrating radiation, electromagnetic pulse (EMP), or radioactive contamination of the area."There are no such destructive factors after using Oreshnik in its non-nuclear configuration. Therefore, it can be said that this is a humane weapon, which exclusively targets specific objectives and does not lead to any ecological or other irreversible consequences," the analyst added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/how-fast-can-oreshnik-missile-hit-us-bases-across-the-world-1121012095.html

russia

astana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

high-precision oreshnik missiles, nuclear force without fallout, russian military analyst, nuclear strikes