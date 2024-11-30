https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/russias-oreshnik-game-changing-weapon-offering-nuclear-force-without-fallout-1121049895.html
Russia’s Oreshnik: Game-Changing Weapon Offering Nuclear Force Without Fallout
Russia’s Oreshnik: Game-Changing Weapon Offering Nuclear Force Without Fallout
Sputnik International
High-precision Oreshnik missiles can have the same impact on enemy targets as nuclear weapons, but are far more humane due to the absence of irreversible consequences typically associated with nuclear strikes, Russian military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, told Sputnik.
2024-11-30T11:42+0000
2024-11-30T11:42+0000
2024-11-30T11:42+0000
military
russia
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
collective security treaty organization (csto)
astana
ballistic missiles
ballistic missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120969680_72:0:1370:730_1920x0_80_0_0_c2f1f73f882bd3762dc4e2fa553a2c37.png
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Astana that in the event of a massive strike using Oreshnik missiles, the power would be comparable to that of nuclear weapons. However, he emphasized that the Oreshnik is not a weapon of mass destruction, because it is highly accurate and does not carry a nuclear warhead.According to him, if three Oreshnik missiles strike a particular target, the resulting impact and energy release will be comparable to the detonation of a standard nuclear warhead with a yield of 150 kilotons.However, Korotchenko emphasized that a non-nuclear Oreshnik strike lacks the characteristic effects of a nuclear explosion, such as light radiation, penetrating radiation, electromagnetic pulse (EMP), or radioactive contamination of the area."There are no such destructive factors after using Oreshnik in its non-nuclear configuration. Therefore, it can be said that this is a humane weapon, which exclusively targets specific objectives and does not lead to any ecological or other irreversible consequences," the analyst added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/how-fast-can-oreshnik-missile-hit-us-bases-across-the-world-1121012095.html
russia
astana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120969680_234:0:1207:730_1920x0_80_0_0_e1da44df6322b8ea6f4d6177e96afba6.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
high-precision oreshnik missiles, nuclear force without fallout, russian military analyst, nuclear strikes
high-precision oreshnik missiles, nuclear force without fallout, russian military analyst, nuclear strikes
Russia’s Oreshnik: Game-Changing Weapon Offering Nuclear Force Without Fallout
High-precision Oreshnik missiles can have the same impact on enemy targets as nuclear weapons, but are far more humane due to the absence of irreversible consequences typically associated with nuclear strikes, Russian military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, told Sputnik.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Astana that in the event of a massive strike using Oreshnik missiles, the power would be comparable to that of nuclear weapons. However, he emphasized that the Oreshnik is not a weapon of mass destruction, because it is highly accurate and does not carry a nuclear warhead.
"From the materials that have already been made public, including video recordings of Oreshnik strikes on targets in Ukraine, it can be seen that the missile carries six warheads, each capable of independently hitting a target. The speed at which these warheads enter the atmosphere is so high that when they strike a target with kinetic impact, the resulting plasma cloud, along with the warhead’s speed, creates a force comparable to the explosion of a large meteorite," Korotchenko said.
According to him, if three Oreshnik missiles
strike a particular target, the resulting impact and energy release will be comparable to the detonation of a standard nuclear warhead with a yield of 150 kilotons.
However, Korotchenko emphasized that a non-nuclear Oreshnik strike lacks the characteristic effects of a nuclear explosion
, such as light radiation, penetrating radiation, electromagnetic pulse (EMP), or radioactive contamination of the area.
"There are no such destructive factors after using Oreshnik
in its non-nuclear configuration. Therefore, it can be said that this is a humane weapon, which exclusively targets specific objectives and does not lead to any ecological or other irreversible consequences," the analyst added.