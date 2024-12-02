https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/syria-russia-hit-5-headquarters-7-arms-depots-of-terrorists-in-aleppo-idlib---damascus-1121068916.html
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The armed forces of Syria and Russia have destroyed five headquarters and seven weapons depots of terrorists in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib in past 24 hours, the General Command of the Syrian Army said on Monday.
"Over the past 24 hours, as a result of air strikes, cannon and rocket artillery of the Syrian army
in coordination with friendly forces on terrorist positions and their supply routes in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, five headquarters and seven warehouses with ammunition and drones were destroyed," the military said in a statement.
Syrian and Russian troops have also eliminated more than 400 terrorists, including foreign mercenaries, in the past 24 hours.
The Syrian Defense Ministry also stated last Thursday that the government army had engaged in battle with the terrorists who attacked the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. In violation of the de-escalation agreement, groups that are part of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist organization (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) attacked villages, settlements, and military positions on a wide front in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, the army responded to the attack, resulting in terrorists suffering losses in manpower and equipment.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.