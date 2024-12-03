https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/pentagon-declines-to-confirm-intention-to-spend-all-funds-for-ukraine-before-biden-leaves-1121075826.html

Pentagon Declines to Confirm Intention to Spend All Funds for Ukraine Before Biden Leaves

US Defense Department spokesman Patrick Ryder declined to confirm that the US administration would have time to spend all remaining funds on aid to Ukraine before the current head of state, Joe Biden, leaves his post.

"I'm not going to get into speculate or get into hypotheticals. Again, just emphasizing we understand the urgent situation in Ukraine and the president's direction and will continue to do everything we can to ensure that Ukraine is getting the aid that it needs," he told reporters when asked whether it was realistic to spend the remaining money on military supplies to Kiev before Biden leaves on January 20, 2025. Ryder added that the Pentagon would continue to work to spend $2.21 billion intended for contracts to supply new weapons to Ukraine, as well as $6.8 billion to write off weapons from US warehouses. Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources that the Biden administration would not have time to use all the money left at its disposal to provide military aid to Ukraine before its departure and the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. According to the publication, in order to spend all the remaining funds on weapons and transfer them to Kiev, the volume of deliveries should be more than $110 million per day, or a total of about $3 billion in December and January. The newspaper's sources noted concern that the future Trump administration might refuse to transfer new military support packages to Kiev in order to push it to the negotiating table with Russia. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to Lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.

