US Pushes for Lowering Ukraine's Draft Age, While Kiev Seeks More Weapons and Firepower
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine did not need to lower its conscription age, while pointing out to Washington the need to provide Ukraine's brigades with training and weapons, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a senior White House official, that the United States had urged Ukraine to lower the minimum age for military conscription to 18 from the current 25 because of a shortage of military personnel. Ukrainian presidential aide Dmytro Lytvyn said earlier in the week that there was no point in urging Ukraine to lower the age of conscription while it lacked weapons to equip recruits due to delays in equipment deliveries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on lowering the conscription age from 27 to 25 in April. In August, Ukrainian authorities assured that there were no plans to drop the draft age lower. In September, a Verkhovna Rada lawmaker said that the Ukrainian army had banned recruiting citizens under 25, who previously had the "fit for limited military service" status.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine did not need to lower its conscription age, while pointing out to Washington the need to provide Ukraine's brigades with training and weapons, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a senior White House official, that the United States had urged Ukraine to lower the minimum age
for military conscription to 18 from the current 25 because of a shortage of military personnel.
"The US should equip Ukraine’s brigades" with the training and arms they need to defend the country, Stefanishyna was quoted by the Financial Times as saying, adding that there was no need for Ukraine to lower its draft age.
Ukrainian presidential aide Dmytro Lytvyn said earlier in the week that there was no point in urging Ukraine to lower the age of conscription while it lacked weapons to equip recruits
due to delays in equipment deliveries.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on lowering the conscription age from 27 to 25 in April. In August, Ukrainian authorities assured that there were no plans to drop the draft age lower. In September, a Verkhovna Rada lawmaker said that the Ukrainian army had banned recruiting citizens under 25, who previously had the "fit for limited military service" status.