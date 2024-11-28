https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/us-pushes-for-lowering-ukraines-draft-age-while-kiev-seeks-more-weapons-and-firepower-1121029398.html

US Pushes for Lowering Ukraine's Draft Age, While Kiev Seeks More Weapons and Firepower

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine did not need to lower its conscription age, while pointing out to Washington the need to provide Ukraine's brigades with training and weapons, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a senior White House official, that the United States had urged Ukraine to lower the minimum age for military conscription to 18 from the current 25 because of a shortage of military personnel. Ukrainian presidential aide Dmytro Lytvyn said earlier in the week that there was no point in urging Ukraine to lower the age of conscription while it lacked weapons to equip recruits due to delays in equipment deliveries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on lowering the conscription age from 27 to 25 in April. In August, Ukrainian authorities assured that there were no plans to drop the draft age lower. In September, a Verkhovna Rada lawmaker said that the Ukrainian army had banned recruiting citizens under 25, who previously had the "fit for limited military service" status.

