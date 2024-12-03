International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Army Liberates Two Settlements in Zaporozhye Region and Donetsk People's Republic
Russian forces took control of Romanovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-12-03T10:03+0000
2024-12-03T10:03+0000
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated over 555 servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 370 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug in the past day, and Russia's Battlegroup Zapad repelled 11 counterattacks, making Kiev lose up to 460 soldiers, the ministry said.Units of Battlegroup Sever have struck the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of Neskuchnoe and Slatino in the Kharkov region, the enemy has lost more than 40 servicemen, the ministry said.
10:03 GMT 03.12.2024
Russian forces took control of Romanovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated over 555 servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The enemy lost more than 555 soldiers, four armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B gun and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.

A Russian serviceman of the 1430th Motorised Rifle Gaurds Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is seen at a position in the Zaporozhye sector of the frontline - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk Region and Advance Westward
29 November, 11:33 GMT
Ukraine lost up to 370 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug in the past day, and Russia's Battlegroup Zapad repelled 11 counterattacks, making Kiev lose up to 460 soldiers, the ministry said.
Units of Battlegroup Sever have struck the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of Neskuchnoe and Slatino in the Kharkov region, the enemy has lost more than 40 servicemen, the ministry said.
