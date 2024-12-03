https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/russian-army-liberates-two-settlements-in-zaporozhye-region-and-donetsk-peoples-republic-1121079393.html

Russian Army Liberates Two Settlements in Zaporozhye Region and Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Army Liberates Two Settlements in Zaporozhye Region and Donetsk People's Republic

Russian forces took control of Romanovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated over 555 servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 370 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug in the past day, and Russia's Battlegroup Zapad repelled 11 counterattacks, making Kiev lose up to 460 soldiers, the ministry said.Units of Battlegroup Sever have struck the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of Neskuchnoe and Slatino in the Kharkov region, the enemy has lost more than 40 servicemen, the ministry said.

