Watch Russian Msta-B Howitzers Obliterate Ukrainian Strongholds in South Donetsk

Tried and true Msta-B howitzers once again come in handy as Russian units strike Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk area.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian troops belonging to Battlegroup Vostok hit Ukrainian strongpoints in special op zone.The crews launched precision strikes on the Ukrainian targets prior to active military operations carried out by Russian assault troops. Using artillery strikes, Battlegroup Vostok units gradually continue to move through the area, while Ukraine is losing ground.Guidance and fire adjustment support for the Russian howitzers were provided by drone operators.

