West Losing Grip in Africa: Biden's Charm Offensive in Angola is Too Little Too Late – Pundit

Outgoing US President Joe Biden paid a rare visit to the African nation of Angola on December 3. What's behind Biden's charm offensive?

"American interest in Africa can unfortunately only be viewed as a counter move to both China and Russia and nothing less," Professor Fulufhelo Netswera, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences at Durban University of Technology in South Africa, told Sputnik. The West is slowly but surely losing a grip on Africa both politically, diplomatically and economically, Netswera said. He noted that China has become Angola's largest trading partner. The total trade volume between the two countries reached $23 billion in 2023, according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs. China imports oil from Angola and exports electromechanical and steel products to the African nation. India is Angola's second largest trading partner whereas the US doesn’t feature even in the top five, Netswera said. When it comes to the military technical cooperation, Angola has signalled its intention to develop closer ties with Russia.

