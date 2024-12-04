https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/israel-ready-for-full-scale-war-in-lebanon-in-case-of-ceasefire-collapse---netanyahu-1121084368.html

Israel Ready for Full-Scale War in Lebanon in Case of Ceasefire Collapse - Netanyahu

Israel is ready for a full-scale war in Lebanon if the Hezbollah Shia movement foils the current ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, adding that the army has already received the relevant order.

"We will use the ceasefire. I have not spoken about the end of the war, I have spoken about the ceasefire ... it may be short ... we are using force. If required, I have given an order to the Israel Defense Forces to start a full-scale war in case of a serious violation of this ceasefire scheme," Netanyahu said, speaking on the air of Channel 14. According to the Israeli prime minister, the ceasefire will be used to replenish forces and rearmament. On Tuesday evening, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon by an absolute majority of votes. Netanyahu emphasized the need for the ceasefire and said that Israel would respond to any possible resumption of hostilities.

