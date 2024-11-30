https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/netanyahu-needs-war-cant-be-trusted-to-stick-to-lebanon-ceasefire---mohammad-marandi-1121052727.html

‘Netanyahu Needs War’, Can’t Be Trusted to Stick to Lebanon Ceasefire - Mohammad Marandi

‘Netanyahu Needs War’, Can’t Be Trusted to Stick to Lebanon Ceasefire - Mohammad Marandi

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this week that he’s ordered the military to prepare for the resumption of an “intense war” in Lebanon if Hezbollah violated the freshly-reached ceasefire deal. Sputnik asked one of the Middle East’s most prolific international affairs observers what this could mean for the region.

2024-11-30T17:22+0000

2024-11-30T17:22+0000

2024-11-30T17:22+0000

analysis

mohammad marandi

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

israel

lebanon

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg

“Netanyahu needs war, and he only accepted a ceasefire under a great deal of pressure. So no one has faith in the Israelis. The Israelis have always violated commitments,” political analyst and Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik, commenting on the Israeli PM’s threats to resume the Lebanon conflict.“After all, [Israel] is carrying out a holocaust in Gaza, a regime that carries out the holocaust and continues to do so in front of the eyes of the world after 14 months is not a regime that can be trusted for anything,” Marandi said.Linking the Lebanon ceasefire to the crisis in neighboring Syria, where jihadist militants attacked the strategic city of Aleppo this week, Marandi characterized Netanyahu’s threats, combined with the terrorist advance, as attempts to pressure the Iranian-led Axis of Resistance anti-US, anti-Israel alliance, but assured that in the end the terrorists will be pushed back in the north and Israel kept at bay in the south.It's highly likely that the regional forces looking to destabilize Syria "would like to see a breakdown of the ceasefire so that [their] al-Qaeda*-affiliated terrorists in the north could have a better chance of making progress,” Marandi suggested.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/terrorist-offensive-in-aleppo-reeks-of-us-and-israeli-involvement---expert-1121043639.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/hamas-accuses-israel-of-using-banned-weapons-in-gaza-strip-demands-intl-inquiry-1121052908.html

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will lebanon ceasefire hold, will netanyahu honor lebanon ceasefire, will war in lebanon resume, does netanyahu need war