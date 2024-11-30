https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/netanyahu-needs-war-cant-be-trusted-to-stick-to-lebanon-ceasefire---mohammad-marandi-1121052727.html
‘Netanyahu Needs War’, Can’t Be Trusted to Stick to Lebanon Ceasefire - Mohammad Marandi
‘Netanyahu Needs War’, Can’t Be Trusted to Stick to Lebanon Ceasefire - Mohammad Marandi
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this week that he’s ordered the military to prepare for the resumption of an “intense war” in Lebanon if Hezbollah violated the freshly-reached ceasefire deal. Sputnik asked one of the Middle East’s most prolific international affairs observers what this could mean for the region.
2024-11-30T17:22+0000
2024-11-30T17:22+0000
2024-11-30T17:22+0000
analysis
mohammad marandi
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg
“Netanyahu needs war, and he only accepted a ceasefire under a great deal of pressure. So no one has faith in the Israelis. The Israelis have always violated commitments,” political analyst and Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik, commenting on the Israeli PM’s threats to resume the Lebanon conflict.“After all, [Israel] is carrying out a holocaust in Gaza, a regime that carries out the holocaust and continues to do so in front of the eyes of the world after 14 months is not a regime that can be trusted for anything,” Marandi said.Linking the Lebanon ceasefire to the crisis in neighboring Syria, where jihadist militants attacked the strategic city of Aleppo this week, Marandi characterized Netanyahu’s threats, combined with the terrorist advance, as attempts to pressure the Iranian-led Axis of Resistance anti-US, anti-Israel alliance, but assured that in the end the terrorists will be pushed back in the north and Israel kept at bay in the south.It's highly likely that the regional forces looking to destabilize Syria "would like to see a breakdown of the ceasefire so that [their] al-Qaeda*-affiliated terrorists in the north could have a better chance of making progress,” Marandi suggested.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/terrorist-offensive-in-aleppo-reeks-of-us-and-israeli-involvement---expert-1121043639.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/hamas-accuses-israel-of-using-banned-weapons-in-gaza-strip-demands-intl-inquiry-1121052908.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a45cc7ef52193221253be8a46cbc6922.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
will lebanon ceasefire hold, will netanyahu honor lebanon ceasefire, will war in lebanon resume, does netanyahu need war
will lebanon ceasefire hold, will netanyahu honor lebanon ceasefire, will war in lebanon resume, does netanyahu need war
‘Netanyahu Needs War’, Can’t Be Trusted to Stick to Lebanon Ceasefire - Mohammad Marandi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this week that he’s ordered the military to prepare for the resumption of an “intensive war” in Lebanon if Hezbollah violated the freshly-reached ceasefire deal. Sputnik asked one of the Middle East’s most prolific international affairs observers what this could mean for the region.
“Netanyahu needs war, and he only accepted a ceasefire under a great deal of pressure. So no one has faith in the Israelis. The Israelis have always violated commitments
,” political analyst and Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik, commenting on the Israeli PM’s threats
to resume the Lebanon conflict.
“After all, [Israel] is carrying out a holocaust in Gaza, a regime that carries out the holocaust and continues to do so
in front of the eyes of the world after 14 months is not a regime that can be trusted for anything,” Marandi said.
Linking the Lebanon ceasefire to the crisis in neighboring Syria, where jihadist militants attacked
the strategic city of Aleppo this week, Marandi characterized Netanyahu’s threats, combined with the terrorist advance, as attempts to pressure the Iranian-led Axis of Resistance
anti-US, anti-Israel alliance, but assured that in the end the terrorists will be pushed back in the north and Israel kept at bay in the south.
It's highly likely that the regional forces
looking to destabilize Syria "would like to see a breakdown of the ceasefire so that [their] al-Qaeda*-affiliated terrorists in the north could have a better chance of making progress,” Marandi suggested.
“It is a complicated situation and we'll have to see how things play out. The United States is in a transition period. The Biden regime is escalating in Ukraine obviously, there are definitely elements within the Biden regime that would like to see escalation on the Lebanese border. But then again, there are people in the Biden regime who dislike Netanyahu personally and may want to see him weakened. And Trump himself also wants to see the fighting stopped before he comes to power. So we'll have to see how things play out,” the veteran observer summed up.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.