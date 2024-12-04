https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/sputnik-gets-new-partner-in-sri-lanka-1121087716.html
Sputnik Gets New Partner in Sri Lanka
The International News Agency and Radio Sputnik and the Sri Lankan online portal Sri Lanka Guardian have signed an agreement on informational cooperation and regular content exchange in English.
Sputnik and the Sri Lankan online portal Sri Lanka Guardian have signed an agreement on informational cooperation and regular content exchange in English.The agreement was signed by Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation at Sputnik, and Nilantha Ilangamuwa, founding editor of Sri Lanka Guardian.At the same time, Nilantha Ilangamuwa stressed, "Today, we embark on a new chapter in our journey, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sputnik News Agency. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to extend our reach to an even wider audience, while also having the opportunity to provide their quality content to our readers, as we work together to tackle the critical issues of misinformation and biased reporting that dominate today’s media spectrum."
Sputnik and the Sri Lankan online portal Sri Lanka Guardian have signed an agreement on informational cooperation and regular content exchange in English.
The agreement was signed by Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation at Sputnik, and Nilantha Ilangamuwa, founding editor of Sri Lanka Guardian.
"Sputnik places great importance on developing cooperation with South Asian media. We are delighted to add an agreement with Sri Lanka Guardian to our portfolio, with whom we have long shared warm relations.
We hope this document will strengthen the friendship between our nations and serve as an effective tool for covering events not only in Russia-Sri Lanka relations but also for developing the BRICS media space, especially as Sri Lanka recently announced its intention to join the alliance," Pushkov emphasized.
At the same time, Nilantha Ilangamuwa stressed, "Today, we embark on a new chapter in our journey, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sputnik News Agency. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to extend our reach to an even wider audience, while also having the opportunity to provide their quality content to our readers, as we work together to tackle the critical issues of misinformation and biased reporting that dominate today’s media spectrum."
"In these precarious times, as the world faces numerous conflicts and other socio-economic disparities, where false narratives and misleading information are all too common, it is more important than ever to ensure that accurate, diverse, and impartial content is accessible to all.
With this new partnership, we are poised to continue our mission of delivering news that matters, and providing our readers with the information they need to form their own informed opinions," Ilangamuwa concluded.