Fantasies About Deploying Foreign Troops in Ukraine Exacerbate the Situation – Lavrov
Russia's foreign policy chief commented on several issues of global politics while talking to media after the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting
The idea of sending foreign troops to Ukraine only worsens the situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that proponents of such plans ignore repeated warnings from President Vladimir Putin.
“I believe these fantasies only worsen the situation and show that those promoting such ideas stubbornly refuse to heed the very clear warnings President Putin has repeatedly issued publicly,” Lavrov told journalists following the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting.
US Unleashed The Conflict, Not Russia
Lavrov reiterated that Russia does not wish to attack anyone and accused the United States of waging war against Russia through the Ukrainian regime.
“We do not want to attack anyone. Right now, the US is waging war against us using the Ukrainian regime: they are arming Ukrainian neo-Nazis, assisting them in shelling our territory with long-range weapons, and directly participating in planning such attacks. This was not our choice,” Lavrov stated.
He quoted President Putin, emphasizing that Russia had no other option but to launch the special military operation, as Ukraine was being transformed into a staging ground for threats against Russia.
Lavrov further criticized the US, accusing it of being unreliable in fulfilling agreements:
“They are not trustworthy,” he remarked.
Peace Initiatives Must Address Both Security and Human Rights Concerns
Any peace proposals concerning the Ukrainian conflict must take into account both security concerns and human rights issues, Lavrov emphasized.
“All initiatives proposed by our partners across various continents, with good intentions and aimed at seeking a political solution, must address the need to ensure the security interests of every country and, certainly, human rights issues,” he said during a press conference after the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting.
Lavrov also expressed skepticism about Western organizations in this matter, stressing the importance of strengthening security across the Eurasian continent.
On Armenia CSTO Withdrawal Plans
Armenia has not submitted documents on the withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but its desire to exit the CSTO is Yerevan’s "sovereign right," Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's return to the CSTO is becoming increasingly difficult, if not impossible.
"No, there's no such document. We hear these talks. The Armenian prime minister spoke a lot on this topic in the parliament. We are not imposing anything on anyone. But we are convinced that in the interests of Armenia's security the membership in the CSTO should be used to the maximum. If a decision is made, which he speaks of as a foregone conclusion, it will be the sovereign right of the current Armenian leadership," the Russian foreign minister told reporters in response to a question from Sputnik.
Russia and other CSTO members have not taken and are not going to take any actions that would be perceived as closing the doors for Yerevan, Lavrov added.