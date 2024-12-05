https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/fantasies-about-deploying-foreign-troops-in-ukraine-exacerbate-the-situation--lavrov-1121097215.html

Fantasies About Deploying Foreign Troops in Ukraine Exacerbate the Situation – Lavrov

Fantasies About Deploying Foreign Troops in Ukraine Exacerbate the Situation – Lavrov

Sputnik International

The idea of sending foreign troops to Ukraine only worsens the situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that proponents of such plans ignore repeated warnings from President Vladimir Putin.

2024-12-05T12:59+0000

2024-12-05T12:59+0000

2024-12-05T12:59+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

ukrainian crisis

russia

ukraine

sergey lavrov

vladimir putin

osce

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120889270_0:183:2992:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_3ec3fdc46a0bb065b5235cdec4d11f76.jpg

The idea of sending foreign troops to Ukraine only worsens the situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that proponents of such plans ignore repeated warnings from President Vladimir Putin.US Unleashed The Conflict, Not RussiaLavrov reiterated that Russia does not wish to attack anyone and accused the United States of waging war against Russia through the Ukrainian regime.He quoted President Putin, emphasizing that Russia had no other option but to launch the special military operation, as Ukraine was being transformed into a staging ground for threats against Russia.Lavrov further criticized the US, accusing it of being unreliable in fulfilling agreements:Peace Initiatives Must Address Both Security and Human Rights ConcernsAny peace proposals concerning the Ukrainian conflict must take into account both security concerns and human rights issues, Lavrov emphasized.Lavrov also expressed skepticism about Western organizations in this matter, stressing the importance of strengthening security across the Eurasian continent.On Armenia CSTO Withdrawal PlansArmenia has not submitted documents on the withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but its desire to exit the CSTO is Yerevan’s "sovereign right," Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.On Wednesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's return to the CSTO is becoming increasingly difficult, if not impossible.Russia and other CSTO members have not taken and are not going to take any actions that would be perceived as closing the doors for Yerevan, Lavrov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/russias-use-of-oreshnik-missile-a-grave-warning-to-nato-amid-danger-of-world-war---analysts--1120965488.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/dysfunctional-pentagon-has-hard-time-making-artillery-shells-let-alone-upgrading-nuclear-arsenal-1121059052.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine nato, ukraine proxy war