Global Demand for LNG to Grow to 920Mln Tonnes by 2040
Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) will increase to 920 million tonnes by 2040, Russian energy company Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday.
"By 2040, global demand for LNG is expected to reach around 920 million tonnes," Mikhelson said at the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum. The world will not be able to ensure a high-quality energy transition without Russia, the Novatek head added.
Global Demand for LNG to Grow to 920Mln Tonnes by 2040

12:00 GMT 05.12.2024
© AP PhotoThe tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) will increase to 920 million tonnes by 2040, Russian energy company Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday.
"By 2040, global demand for LNG is expected to reach around 920 million tonnes," Mikhelson said at the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum.
The world will not be able to ensure a high-quality energy transition without Russia, the Novatek head added.
