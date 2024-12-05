https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/global-demand-for-lng-to-grow-to-920mln-tonnes-by-2040-1121096700.html
Global Demand for LNG to Grow to 920Mln Tonnes by 2040
Global Demand for LNG to Grow to 920Mln Tonnes by 2040
Sputnik International
Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) will increase to 920 million tonnes by 2040, Russian energy company Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday.
2024-12-05T12:00+0000
2024-12-05T12:00+0000
2024-12-05T12:00+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
novatek
liquefied natural gas (lng)
leonid mikhelson
business
verona
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/15/1120947617_0:318:3073:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c79b4e1cbea6ade2f54f3b627f8d273.jpg
"By 2040, global demand for LNG is expected to reach around 920 million tonnes," Mikhelson said at the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum. The world will not be able to ensure a high-quality energy transition without Russia, the Novatek head added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/von-der-leyen-wants-to-discuss-with-trump-purchases-of-us-lng-to-replace-russian-supplies-1120824370.html
verona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/15/1120947617_211:0:2940:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c2cbf2357a1baca5d93f3186201605a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
lng demand. global lng, lng market, lng economy, liquified natural gas economy
lng demand. global lng, lng market, lng economy, liquified natural gas economy
Global Demand for LNG to Grow to 920Mln Tonnes by 2040
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) will increase to 920 million tonnes by 2040, Russian energy company Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday.
"By 2040, global demand for LNG is expected
to reach around 920 million tonnes," Mikhelson said at the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum.
The world will not be able to ensure a high-quality energy transition without Russia, the Novatek head added.