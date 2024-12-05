https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/pakistan-sould-open-the-gates-for-russias-oil-and-gas-exploration--minister---1121095050.html

Pakistan ‘Сould Open the Gates’ for Russia’s Oil and Gas Exploration – Minister

In an interview with Sputnik, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister of Energy of Pakistan, touched upon on across-the-board cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad, including in the energy sector.

In an interview with Sputnik, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Pakistan's Federal Minister of Energy, touched upon across-the-board cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad, which includes the energy sector.On Oil and Gas Leghari made it clear that Islamabad is ready and willing to see Russian companies explore Pakistani gas and oil fields.He added that such cooperation would result in "a lot of value addition" for Pakistani natural resources and minerals sector."And we think Pakistan could also open the gates for further oil and gas exploration that we are planning to aggressively pursue and develop as a key backbone of the country’s economy in the future," Leghari said."We are looking at all that. And we also have to bear in mind the responsibilities we have to the global economy and the global community," he pointed out.On Hydropower Project Islamabad “has encouraged” Russian companies to partake in the reconstruction of a Pakistani hydroelectric power station, Leghari went on to say.The Pakistani side "strongly believes that Russia has the strength and has a fair part of the global share of hydropower projects and technology" – something Islamabad wants to benefit from," the minister underscored.On Russia-Pakistan SCO and BRICS Cooperation “Pursuing Pakistan's interest on platforms like BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) would really be helpful” for Moscow and Islamabad, Leghari emphasized.Concerning Russia-­Pakistan ties on the whole, the minister said he thinks that both sides have realized the fact that the future of these relations "should not just depend on certain ups and downs in the global scenario," and that "a long-term view" of the relationship is needed.The remarks come after Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar told reporters that bolstering mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia remains an important priority for the Pakistani government."Pakistani-Russian relations have come a long way. Islamabad is committed to establishing lasting cooperation with Russia. We believe that a step-by-step approach based on trust and mutual respect has put this relationship on a positive path," Dar stressed, pointing to bilateral cooperation in such sectors as trade, energy, telecommunications, as well as culture and education.

