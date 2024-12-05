https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/protesters-in-georgian-capital-disperse-1121093981.html
The protesters in Tbilisi have almost completely dispersed, this is the first rally in a week that has not been dispersed by the police, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Several thousand protesters took part in the rally, they blocked traffic along Rustaveli Avenue near the Georgian Parliament for the entire night. The police, in turn, blocked traffic along the avenue from Rustaveli and Freedom Squares, as well as the side streets leading to the avenue. However, the police, unlike all previous nights, did not intervene during the rally. Now the police have already withdrawn water cannons from Freedom Square, and individual cars have begun to drive along the avenue. However, traffic has not yet been fully restored, several dozen student-age youth remain in front of the parliament building. They are lighting fires to warm up and singing songs. The avenue in this place is strewn with garbage, some piles of garbage are smoking. Several shop windows have been broken. Another series of opposition protests began in Georgia on November 28, after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced his decision to suspend consideration of the issue of starting talks on the country's membership in the European Union until 2028. Protesters are reportedly using firecrackers, stones, bottles, and even Molotov cocktails. Riot police in response use special equipment, including water cannons.
