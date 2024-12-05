International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Presser After OSCE Ministerial Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/protesters-in-georgian-capital-disperse-1121093981.html
Protesters in Georgian Capital Disperse
Protesters in Georgian Capital Disperse
Sputnik International
The protesters in Tbilisi have almost completely dispersed, this is the first rally in a week that has not been dispersed by the police, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2024-12-05T10:12+0000
2024-12-05T10:12+0000
world
georgia
georgian dream
georgia
tbilisi
european union (eu)
irakli kobakhidze
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118691562_0:88:1280:808_1920x0_80_0_0_0082a7cb66ff43ca6d5d74f514507692.jpg
Several thousand protesters took part in the rally, they blocked traffic along Rustaveli Avenue near the Georgian Parliament for the entire night. The police, in turn, blocked traffic along the avenue from Rustaveli and Freedom Squares, as well as the side streets leading to the avenue. However, the police, unlike all previous nights, did not intervene during the rally. Now the police have already withdrawn water cannons from Freedom Square, and individual cars have begun to drive along the avenue. However, traffic has not yet been fully restored, several dozen student-age youth remain in front of the parliament building. They are lighting fires to warm up and singing songs. The avenue in this place is strewn with garbage, some piles of garbage are smoking. Several shop windows have been broken. Another series of opposition protests began in Georgia on November 28, after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced his decision to suspend consideration of the issue of starting talks on the country's membership in the European Union until 2028. Protesters are reportedly using firecrackers, stones, bottles, and even Molotov cocktails. Riot police in response use special equipment, including water cannons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/georgia-unrest-part-of-wests-grand-strategy-to-use-russias-neighbors-as-pawns-in-hybrid-war-1120717188.html
georgia
georgia
tbilisi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118691562_110:0:1247:853_1920x0_80_0_0_ebbe03f11f6ff16e3397361310768ab9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia protests, tbilisi protests, protests in georgia, eu protests georgia, georgian pro-eu protests
georgia protests, tbilisi protests, protests in georgia, eu protests georgia, georgian pro-eu protests

Protesters in Georgian Capital Disperse

10:12 GMT 05.12.2024
© Sputnik / Sputnik / Go to the mediabankProtests in Tbilisi, Georgia against the new "foreign influence" bill. May 28. 2024
Protests in Tbilisi, Georgia against the new foreign influence bill. May 28. 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2024
© Sputnik / Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TBILISI (Sputnik) - The protesters in Tbilisi have almost completely dispersed, this is the first rally in a week that has not been dispersed by the police, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Several thousand protesters took part in the rally, they blocked traffic along Rustaveli Avenue near the Georgian Parliament for the entire night. The police, in turn, blocked traffic along the avenue from Rustaveli and Freedom Squares, as well as the side streets leading to the avenue. However, the police, unlike all previous nights, did not intervene during the rally.
Protesters gather before the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia after parliamentary elections held over the weekend, which the opposition has contested. Monday, October 28, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2024
Analysis
Georgia Unrest Part of West’s Grand Strategy to Use Russia’s Neighbors as Pawns in Hybrid War
29 October, 12:40 GMT
Now the police have already withdrawn water cannons from Freedom Square, and individual cars have begun to drive along the avenue. However, traffic has not yet been fully restored, several dozen student-age youth remain in front of the parliament building. They are lighting fires to warm up and singing songs. The avenue in this place is strewn with garbage, some piles of garbage are smoking. Several shop windows have been broken.
Another series of opposition protests began in Georgia on November 28, after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced his decision to suspend consideration of the issue of starting talks on the country's membership in the European Union until 2028. Protesters are reportedly using firecrackers, stones, bottles, and even Molotov cocktails. Riot police in response use special equipment, including water cannons.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала