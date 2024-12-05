https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/this-is-genocide-rights-group-accuses-israel-of-deliberately-destroying-palestinians-in-gaza-1121100290.html

‘This is Genocide’: Rights Group Accuses Israel of Deliberately Destroying Palestinians in Gaza

Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard said that “month after month, Israel has treated Palestinians in Gaza as a subhuman group unworthy of human rights and dignity, demonstrating its intent to physically destroy them.”

Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip amounts to genocide against the Palestinian people, Amnesty International concludes in a just-released report. Tel Aviv has rejected the accusations.The London-based human rights group obtained "sufficient evidence" that:Commenting on the report, Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard said in a statement that the group’s “damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now."Since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack inside southern Israel on October 7, 2023, at least 44,532 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza, per the Health Ministry.

