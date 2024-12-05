https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-1121100174.html
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-12-05T13:55+0000
2024-12-05T13:55+0000
2024-12-05T13:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian army
russian armed forces
kursk
russian defense ministry
kursk
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1c/1121036292_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fdfedbbdd6f0cc082ea3cbdbcbeba0d6.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 servicepeople. Three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, five cars, an electronic warfare station, and five mortars have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 38,235 servicepeople and 232 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/ukraine-loses-over-250-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1121069796.html
kursk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1c/1121036292_247:0:2976:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aa41eef0182d57bafcbd26d0db8cba0f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, attack on kursk, kursk incursion, ukraine losses
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, attack on kursk, kursk incursion, ukraine losses
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have los
t more than 300 servicepeople. Three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, five cars, an electronic warfare station, and five mortars have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost over 38,235 servicepeople and 232 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.