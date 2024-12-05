International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 servicepeople. Three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, five cars, an electronic warfare station, and five mortars have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 38,235 servicepeople and 232 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day

13:55 GMT 05.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 servicepeople. Three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, five cars, an electronic warfare station, and five mortars have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
2 December, 11:40 GMT
In total, Ukraine has lost over 38,235 servicepeople and 232 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
