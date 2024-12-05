https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-1121100174.html

Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 servicepeople. Three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, five cars, an electronic warfare station, and five mortars have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 38,235 servicepeople and 232 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.

