https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/ukrainian-delegation-met-with-trump-team-representatives-1121093447.html

Ukrainian Delegation Met With Trump Team Representatives

Ukrainian Delegation Met With Trump Team Representatives

Sputnik International

A Ukrainian delegation led by head of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's office Andriy Yermak met in the United States with Mike Waltz, the future national security adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, and Keith Kellogg, Trump's pick for US envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Reuters reported, citing a source.

2024-12-05T05:04+0000

2024-12-05T05:04+0000

2024-12-05T05:04+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

donald trump

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54318c2d65c5f823b2cc570ddf0ee248.jpg

Trump earlier vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict through talks. He repeatedly claimed he could resolve it in just one day. Russian officials believe the issue is far too complex for such a simple solution. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017 to 2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. The Russian leader also said Kiev must abandon its plans to join NATO, it must carry out demilitarization and denazification, and also adopt a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Putin also mentioned in this context the lifting of sanctions against Russia. After the terrorist attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russia's Kursk Region, Putin said it is impossible to negotiate with those who "indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure or try to create threats to nuclear power industry facilities." Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov later said Moscow's peaceful proposals for a Ukrainian settlement, voiced earlier by the head of the Russian state, have not been canceled, but at this stage, Russia-Ukraine talks are impossible.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/dysfunctional-pentagon-has-hard-time-making-artillery-shells-let-alone-upgrading-nuclear-arsenal-1121059052.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/better-range-bigger-warheads-how-oreshnik-could-become-even-more-powerful-1121052261.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisisn, yermak waltz meeting, yermak kellog, ukraine trump, trump ukrainian crisis