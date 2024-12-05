https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/ukrainian-delegation-met-with-trump-team-representatives-1121093447.html
Ukrainian Delegation Met With Trump Team Representatives
Ukrainian Delegation Met With Trump Team Representatives
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian delegation led by head of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's office Andriy Yermak met in the United States with Mike Waltz, the future national security adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, and Keith Kellogg, Trump's pick for US envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Reuters reported, citing a source.
2024-12-05T05:04+0000
2024-12-05T05:04+0000
2024-12-05T05:04+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
donald trump
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54318c2d65c5f823b2cc570ddf0ee248.jpg
Trump earlier vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict through talks. He repeatedly claimed he could resolve it in just one day. Russian officials believe the issue is far too complex for such a simple solution. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017 to 2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. The Russian leader also said Kiev must abandon its plans to join NATO, it must carry out demilitarization and denazification, and also adopt a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Putin also mentioned in this context the lifting of sanctions against Russia. After the terrorist attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russia's Kursk Region, Putin said it is impossible to negotiate with those who "indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure or try to create threats to nuclear power industry facilities." Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov later said Moscow's peaceful proposals for a Ukrainian settlement, voiced earlier by the head of the Russian state, have not been canceled, but at this stage, Russia-Ukraine talks are impossible.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/dysfunctional-pentagon-has-hard-time-making-artillery-shells-let-alone-upgrading-nuclear-arsenal-1121059052.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/better-range-bigger-warheads-how-oreshnik-could-become-even-more-powerful-1121052261.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3c1d8534234387f71cdf3be59a084b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisisn, yermak waltz meeting, yermak kellog, ukraine trump, trump ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisisn, yermak waltz meeting, yermak kellog, ukraine trump, trump ukrainian crisis
Ukrainian Delegation Met With Trump Team Representatives
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian delegation led by head of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's office Andriy Yermak met in the United States with Mike Waltz, the future national security adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, and Keith Kellogg, Trump's pick for US envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Reuters reported, citing a source.
Trump earlier vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict through talks. He repeatedly claimed he could resolve it in just one day. Russian officials believe the issue is far too complex for such a simple solution
.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017 to 2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. The Russian leader also said Kiev must abandon its plans to join NATO, it must carry out demilitarization and denazification, and also adopt a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Putin also mentioned in this context the lifting of sanctions against Russia.
After the terrorist attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russia's Kursk Region, Putin said it is impossible to negotiate with those who "indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure or try to create threats to nuclear power industry facilities."
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov later said Moscow's peaceful proposals for a Ukrainian settlement, voiced earlier by the head of the Russian state, have not been canceled, but at this stage, Russia-Ukraine talks are impossible.