French Mayor Says Heritage Must Be Protected After Russian Monuments Demolished in Ukraine

The cultural and historical heritage of the Russian people, a testament to their rich history, must be protected, Bernard Gauducheau, mayor of the French city of Vanves where prominent Russian poet Marine Tsevateva once lived, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Heritage includes everything that contributed to the development of a country up to the present day. It is crucial for understanding the world around us and testifies to the richness of history and the past. Therefore, it must be protected," the mayor said, when asked to comment on the demolition of monuments to Russian writers in Ukraine. According to the mayor, it is important to distinguish the "genius of the Russian people" from politics. Marina Tsvetaeva lived in Vanves, a small town just a few miles south of Paris, for four years, from 1934 to 1938. Gauducheau noted that Vanves was a "crucial stage in her journey as a poetess," as she spent several years there before returning to Moscow. In 2016, with support from the city hall and Rossotrudnichestvo, a bust of the poet made by Russian sculptor Ivan Tartysnikov was installed in Vanves. The mayor stated that the bust is displayed in the city hall building, and the house where Tsvetaeva lived hosts the association "Marina Tsvetaeva. Etoiles – Averse," which promotes her work. In September, the city council of Ukraine's Odessa announced plans to dismantle 19 monuments in the city, including those dedicated to great Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, Russian writer Maxim Gorky, Isaac Babel, Vladimir Vysotsky, and Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya. The list of monuments to be removed has been published on the Odessa City Council's website. Ukrainian media have reported on the demolition of monuments to great Russian poets Alexander Pushkin and Mikhail Lermontov in Krivoy Rog , Dnepropetrovsk region. The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets and signs, began in Ukraine in 2015 following the adoption of the decommunization law. Recently, Ukrainian authorities have expanded this campaign to target all connections to Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously stated that Ukrainian authorities have pursued a policy of aggressive derussification and forced assimilation for many years.

