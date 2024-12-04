https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/ukraine-negotiating-plans-to-draft-18-year-olds-with-us---foreign-ministry-1121084502.html

Ukraine Negotiating Plans to Draft 18-Year-Olds With US - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine Negotiating Plans to Draft 18-Year-Olds With US - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Ukraine has been negotiating plans with the United States to lower the mobilization age from 25 to 18, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tyhy said on Thursday.

2024-12-04T04:50+0000

2024-12-04T04:50+0000

2024-12-04T04:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

mobilization

forced mobilization

draft

draft

draft law

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120129296_0:266:3072:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf3090cd79b1f818499c0e40f82248a.jpg

Media reported on Wednesday, citing a senior White House official, that the US was urging Ukraine to start drafting men as young as 18 to address the gaping shortage of manpower. Ukraine has been updating its partners on the levels of mobilization, the provision of weapons, strategies, defense and sanctions, he added. Tykhyi argued that Kiev did not see the scale of mobilization as the main problem. He insisted that Ukrainian armed forces lacked weapons to arm those already drafted. Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law in April to lower the conscription age from 27 to 25, prompting a public outcry. The government said in August that it had no plans to drop the draft age lower. A Ukrainian lawmaker said in September that the army had banned recruiting citizens under 25, who previously had the "fit for limited military service" status.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/most-mobilized-ukrainians-surrender-at-first-opportunity---captured-draft-enforcer-1120599191.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine draft, ukraine russia conflict, smo russia, russia vs ukraine, ukraine martial law, ukraine draconian draft