South Korean Police, Prosecution Create Teams to Look Into Martial Law - Reports

South Korean police and prosecutors have set up separate investigation teams to look into the martial law declared in the country earlier this week, Yonhap news agency reported Friday, citing the two agencies.

On Thursday, media reported that South Korean police had launched an investigation into the country's president over the declaration of martial law. The police team reportedly consists of about 120 people and will investigate complaints against President Yoon Suk Yeol and state officials accusing them of treason, abuse of power, and mutiny. The prosecution team will be led by the head of the Seoul Prosecutors' Office, Park Se-hyun, and will investigate similar complaints. On Tuesday, the South Korean president declared martial law "to purge pro-North Korean forces and maintain the liberal constitutional order. Yoon claimed that attempts by the South Korean opposition to impeach several senior officials in his government threatened political paralysis. South Korea's parliament voted to lift martial law. Of the 300 lawmakers, 190 were present, and the decision was unanimous. Yoon later lifted the martial law.

