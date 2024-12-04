https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/south-koreas-martial-law-turmoil-north-korea-will-watch-this-drama-play-out-1121086612.html

South Korea’s Martial Law Turmoil: North Korea Will Watch ‘This Drama Play Out’

South Korea's Martial Law Turmoil: North Korea Will Watch 'This Drama Play Out'

The South Korean president announced on Tuesday night that he was rever

"Ironically, we sometimes talk about deescalating tensions between the two Koreas, but here, it is deescalating tensions among the South Koreans!" Michael Madden, nonresident fellow at the Stimson Center, told Sputnik when commenting on South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s aborted attempt to impose martial law in his country.He warned there could be far-reaching consequences from South Korea’s "domestic political turmoil" which saw the country’s parliament swiftly block Yoon’s martial law-related order:"The most optimistic scenario would involve Yoon staying in office as a lame duck until his term expires, and the wider ROK political leadership running interim government until the next presidential election in 2027," according to the analyst. On the other hand, "we are more likely to see this conflict prolong," he added.As for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his close aides, they "would watch this drama play out," Madden concluded.

south korea

north korea

2024

