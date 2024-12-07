https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/parliamentary-vote-on-south-korean-presidents-impeachment-fails-1121117671.html
Parliamentary Vote on South Korean President's Impeachment Fails
A parliamentary vote to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol over his controversial decision to impose martial law failed on Saturday after the ruling party boycotted the vote.
Only 195 lawmakers in the National Assembly voted during a televised session to impeach the president, falling short of the 200 needed for the vote to pass. Opposition parties submitted a motion to parliament, accusing the president of attempting to seize power violently and exceeding authority by declaring martial law without proper grounds and in violation of the law. Earlier on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported that more than 100,000 people had gathered outside the parliament to call for Yoon's ouster.
SEOUL (Sputnik) - A parliamentary vote to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol over his controversial decision to impose martial law failed on Saturday after the ruling party boycotted the vote.
Only 195 lawmakers in the National Assembly voted during a televised session to impeach the president
, falling short of the 200 needed for the vote to pass.
Opposition parties submitted a motion to parliament, accusing the president of attempting to seize power violently and exceeding authority by declaring martial law without proper grounds and in violation of the law.
Earlier on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported that more than 100,000 people had gathered outside the parliament to call for Yoon's ouster.