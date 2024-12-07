International
Parliamentary Vote on South Korean President's Impeachment Fails
Parliamentary Vote on South Korean President's Impeachment Fails
Sputnik International
Parliamentary Vote on South Korean President's Impeachment Fails

13:14 GMT 07.12.2024
People watch a TV screen showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
SEOUL (Sputnik) - A parliamentary vote to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol over his controversial decision to impose martial law failed on Saturday after the ruling party boycotted the vote.
Only 195 lawmakers in the National Assembly voted during a televised session to impeach the president, falling short of the 200 needed for the vote to pass.
Opposition parties submitted a motion to parliament, accusing the president of attempting to seize power violently and exceeding authority by declaring martial law without proper grounds and in violation of the law.
Earlier on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported that more than 100,000 people had gathered outside the parliament to call for Yoon's ouster.
