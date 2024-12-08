https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/atacms-missiles-strikes-deep-into-russia-not-silver-bullet-for-ukraine---white-house-1121119857.html
The transfer of American long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine and permission to strike deep into Russian territory will not be a "silver bullet" for Kiev, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
"I would just say to everyone: anyone who thinks that is a 'silver bullet' for this war — does not understand what is happening in this war. It is not a 'silver bullet — one additional capability, but where this war is being fought is on basic munitions, and then the question of manpower," he said during a speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, speaking about the transfer of long-range missiles and strikes deep into Russia. According to Sullivan, for the United States, the problem with the transfer of ATACMS was the size of its own arsenal, and when Washington accumulated a sufficient number of these missiles for sending, it transferred them to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The Abrams tanks transferred to Ukraine by the United States were undermanned, they were not the most useful equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in combat, Jake Sullivan said.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.
WASHINGTON, December 8 (Sputnik) - The transfer of American long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine and permission to strike deep into Russian territory will not be a "silver bullet" for Kiev, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
The Abrams tanks transferred to Ukraine by the United States were undermanned, they were not the most useful equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in combat, Jake Sullivan said.
"We have sent Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Those Abrams tanks — you know, they are actually undermanned, because it's not the most useful piece of equipment for them it this fight — exactly as our military said," he said during a speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.