International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/atacms-missiles-strikes-deep-into-russia-not-silver-bullet-for-ukraine---white-house-1121119857.html
ATACMS Missiles, Strikes Deep Into Russia Not 'Silver Bullet' for Ukraine - White House
ATACMS Missiles, Strikes Deep Into Russia Not 'Silver Bullet' for Ukraine - White House
Sputnik International
The transfer of American long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine and permission to strike deep into Russian territory will not be a "silver bullet" for Kiev, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
2024-12-08T00:57+0000
2024-12-08T04:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
jake sullivan
ukraine
army tactical missile system (atacms)
white house
california
russia
russia-nato showdown
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/13/1120926664_0:320:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_83da04ef1f32e565bc6be8473c1d1449.jpg
"I would just say to everyone: anyone who thinks that is a 'silver bullet' for this war — does not understand what is happening in this war. It is not a 'silver bullet — one additional capability, but where this war is being fought is on basic munitions, and then the question of manpower," he said during a speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, speaking about the transfer of long-range missiles and strikes deep into Russia. According to Sullivan, for the United States, the problem with the transfer of ATACMS was the size of its own arsenal, and when Washington accumulated a sufficient number of these missiles for sending, it transferred them to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The Abrams tanks transferred to Ukraine by the United States were undermanned, they were not the most useful equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in combat, Jake Sullivan said.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/pentagon-made-no-full-analysis-of-consequences-of-atacms-missiles-use-on-russia---hersh-1121013305.html
ukraine
california
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/13/1120926664_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_683c10ae71018a6d3431d90201c7f8ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jake sullivan atacms, atacms strike on russia, ukraine use of atacms, us atacms supply for ukraine,
jake sullivan atacms, atacms strike on russia, ukraine use of atacms, us atacms supply for ukraine,

ATACMS Missiles, Strikes Deep Into Russia Not 'Silver Bullet' for Ukraine - White House

00:57 GMT 08.12.2024 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 08.12.2024)
© AP Photo / US ArmyThe process of preparing a crane for loading the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) on to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). File photo
The process of preparing a crane for loading the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) on to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2024
© AP Photo / US Army
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, December 8 (Sputnik) - The transfer of American long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine and permission to strike deep into Russian territory will not be a "silver bullet" for Kiev, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
"I would just say to everyone: anyone who thinks that is a 'silver bullet' for this war — does not understand what is happening in this war. It is not a 'silver bullet — one additional capability, but where this war is being fought is on basic munitions, and then the question of manpower," he said during a speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, speaking about the transfer of long-range missiles and strikes deep into Russia.
The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2024
Military
Pentagon Made No Full Analysis of Consequences of ATACMS Missiles Use on Russia - Hersh
27 November, 00:51 GMT
According to Sullivan, for the United States, the problem with the transfer of ATACMS was the size of its own arsenal, and when Washington accumulated a sufficient number of these missiles for sending, it transferred them to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The Abrams tanks transferred to Ukraine by the United States were undermanned, they were not the most useful equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in combat, Jake Sullivan said.
"We have sent Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Those Abrams tanks — you know, they are actually undermanned, because it's not the most useful piece of equipment for them it this fight — exactly as our military said," he said during a speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала