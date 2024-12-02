https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/what-are-bidens-top-most-desperate-lame-duck-decisions----1121069342.html

What are Biden’s Top Most Desperate Lame-Duck Decisions?

What are Biden’s Top Most Desperate Lame-Duck Decisions?

What are Biden’s top most desperate lame-duck decisions?

"Lame duck" US president Joe Biden gave the nod to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use long-range US-supplied missiles, such as ATACMS, to strike deep into Russian territory in November. In response to to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory, the Russian armed forces struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems. After providing the Kiev regime with billions of dollars’ worth of financial and military supplies following the escalation of the conflict, the outgoing Biden administration apparently intends to write off $4.65 billion of Ukraine's debt, Bloomberg reported. Concerned lest the incoming Trump administration follows through on the Republican's threats to cut Ukraine aid, Biden made a secret request to Congress for $24 billion in aid to the Kiev regime, according to American media. The money would be used to bolster military support and replenish dwindling US stocks.Furthermore, Washington has been ramping up arms deliveries to the Kiev regime, with a new aid package worth $725 million to reportedly include anti-tank weapons, land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and cluster munitions for guided multiple launch systems. The US Treasury also announced a new round of sanctions against Moscow on November 21 that included Russia’s largest remaining non-designated bank, Gazprombank, and six foreign subsidiaries.As Middle East escalating tensions threaten to spill into an even wider conflict, Biden announced a rushed-through Israel-Lebanon ceasefire on November 26. He called the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, agreed upon in accordance with a US settlement plan, "good news," while vowing to make “another push” for a ceasefire in Gaza. Joe Biden said in a statement circulated by the White House on December that he had signed an executive order t pardon for his son Hunter on two criminal charges, claiming that they were politically motivated. Biden senior had previously repeatedly stated that he would not pardon his son before leaving office. Donald Trump called the move an "abuse and miscarriage of justice."

