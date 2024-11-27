https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/pentagon-made-no-full-analysis-of-consequences-of-atacms-missiles-use-on-russia---hersh-1121013305.html

Pentagon Made No Full Analysis of Consequences of ATACMS Missiles Use on Russia - Hersh

MOSCOW, November 26 (Sputnik) - The Pentagon has not conducted a full analysis of consequences of the decisions to allow Ukraine to conduct strikes on the Russian territory with the US-made ATACMS missiles and to use landmine mines, US Investigative Journalist Hersh said on Tuesday.

"I have been told that the strategic implications of the president's escalation — both [US President Joe] Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have nuclear bombs at their fingertips — had not been fully analyzed inside the Pentagon, and that some important offices, sure to have different views about escalation, were never asked for their input. Putin responded by escalating in turn by firing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile at Ukraine and said in a speech that what had been a regional conflict 'had now acquired elements of a global character,'" Hersh wrote on his Substack blog. According to Hersh, the agenda of US President-elect Donald Trump is to put an end to the military conflict in Ukraine and possibly to start the process by working more with military-to-military negotiations. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech that Ukraine had fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. In response, Russia launched a strike against a defense industry facility, the Yuzhmash plant, in Dnepropetrovsk (Dnipro) on November 21, using its newest medium-range missile, dubbed Oreshnik. Moscow also updated its nuclear doctrine earlier in the week. On November 25, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby confirmed that Ukraine was allowed to use US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to fire at targets in the western Russian region of Kursk.

