Biden Says Syria at Turning Point, But Current Situation Can Be Used for Better Future
23:47 GMT 08.12.2024 (Updated: 02:48 GMT 09.12.2024)
MOSCOW, December 8 (Sputnik) - Syria is at a turning point after the sudden collapse of President Bashar Assad's government, which is an opportunity to build a better future for the Syrian people, but it also bears risk and uncertainty, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.
"It is a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country. It is also a moment of risk and uncertainty," Biden said in his remark on the recent developments in Syria.
Washington is "clear-eyed" about the fact that IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia) will "try to take advantage of the new vacuum" to reestablish its capability and create a safe haven in Syria, but the US will not let that happen, Biden added.
"We will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations to establish a transition away from the Assad regime toward an independent and sovereign Syria ... with a new constitution and a new government that serves all Syrians ," the US president said.
He also pledged to provide assistance to Syria, in form of humanitarian aid as well as in restoration of the conflict-torn country and ensuring, together with partners, that all the risks remain under control.
"Some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim records of terrorism and human right abuses. We have taken note of statements of the leaders of this revolution in recent days, and they are saying the right things now, but as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words but their actions," Biden said.