https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/ruby-red-slippers-from-wizard-of-oz-auctioned-for-325mln-1121121161.html
Ruby Red Slippers From Wizard of Oz Auctioned for $32.5Mln
Ruby Red Slippers From Wizard of Oz Auctioned for $32.5Mln
Sputnik International
In The Wizard of Oz, the Ruby Slippers are the iconic magical shoes worn by Dorothy Gale, played by Judy Garland. They are notable for their bright red color and sparkling sequins, which were used to symbolize the power of Dorothy's journey and her desire to return home.
2024-12-08T08:40+0000
2024-12-08T08:40+0000
2024-12-08T08:40+0000
beyond politics
wizard of oz
dallas
minneapolis
garland
auction
auction
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/08/1121121002_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_77501eef92f3223311595d080d89f463.jpg
The ruby slippers from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz went under the hammer for more than 30 million dollars, the auction house Heritage Auctions, located in the US city of Dallas, reports.According to a statement published on Heritage Auctions' website, the shoes were worn on the set of the film by American actress Judy Garland, who played the lead part.According to media reports, these are the shoes that were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005. The shoes were found 13 years after the theft, in 2018, during an undercover FBI operation in Minneapolis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/letter-sent-from-titanic-auctioned-for-12000-1111594962.html
dallas
minneapolis
garland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/08/1121121002_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00916d07f2d8f7a9288ce3dd2df6f1ba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ruby red slippers, wizard of oz, stunning $28m at auction
ruby red slippers, wizard of oz, stunning $28m at auction
Ruby Red Slippers From Wizard of Oz Auctioned for $32.5Mln
In The Wizard of Oz, the ruby slippers are the iconic magical shoes worn by protagonist Dorothy Gale. The sparkly bright red shoes symbolized Dorothy's journey in the story and her desire to return home.
The ruby slippers from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz
went under the hammer
for more than 30 million dollars, the auction house Heritage Auctions, located in the US city of Dallas, reports.
According to a statement published on Heritage Auctions' website, the shoes were worn on the set of the film by American actress Judy Garland, who played the lead part.
“Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers sold Saturday at Heritage Auctions for a price somewhere over the rainbow, way up high: $32.5 million,” the auction house said in a statement on its website.
According to media reports, these are the shoes that were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005. The shoes were found 13 years after the theft, in 2018, during an undercover FBI operation in Minneapolis.
The 1939 film The Wizard of Oz was nominated for six Academy Awards in 1940, winning two.