Ruby Red Slippers From Wizard of Oz Auctioned for $32.5Mln

In The Wizard of Oz, the Ruby Slippers are the iconic magical shoes worn by Dorothy Gale, played by Judy Garland. They are notable for their bright red color and sparkling sequins, which were used to symbolize the power of Dorothy's journey and her desire to return home.

The ruby slippers from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz went under the hammer for more than 30 million dollars, the auction house Heritage Auctions, located in the US city of Dallas, reports.According to a statement published on Heritage Auctions' website, the shoes were worn on the set of the film by American actress Judy Garland, who played the lead part.According to media reports, these are the shoes that were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005. The shoes were found 13 years after the theft, in 2018, during an undercover FBI operation in Minneapolis.

