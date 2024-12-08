https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-46-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1121120820.html

Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 46 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones over the past night, 17 of them over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 46 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. It is noted that 17 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod region, 12 over the Kursk region, six over the Voronezh region, seven over the Rostov region, and four drones were shot down over the Astrakhan region.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

