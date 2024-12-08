International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 46 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 46 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones over the past night, 17 of them over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 46 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. It is noted that 17 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod region, 12 over the Kursk region, six over the Voronezh region, seven over the Rostov region, and four drones were shot down over the Astrakhan region.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 46 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

05:00 GMT 08.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones over the past night, 17 of them over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 46 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
It is noted that 17 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod region, 12 over the Kursk region, six over the Voronezh region, seven over the Rostov region, and four drones were shot down over the Astrakhan region.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down Two UK-Made Storm Shadow Missiles
21 November, 09:26 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
