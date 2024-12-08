https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/trump-says-zelensky-wants-to-make-deal-to-end-ukraine-conflict-1121122110.html
Trump Says Zelensky Wants to 'Make Deal' to End Ukraine Conflict
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would like to "make a deal" to end the conflict in Ukraine, US President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday, calling for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations.
"Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse. I know [Russian President] Vladimir [Putin] well. This is his time to act," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump earlier vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict through talks. He repeatedly claimed he could resolve it in just one day. Russian officials believe the issue is far too complex for such a simple solution
