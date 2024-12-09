https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/russia-not-eager-to-see-natos-creeping-expansion-into-asia---deputy-foreign-minister-1121128564.html

Russia Not Eager to See NATO's 'Creeping Expansion' Into Asia - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia does not want to see NATO's "creeping expansion" into Asia and hopes that the region will retain its own identity, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at the 15th Asian Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Malaysia.

"Nowadays, some Western countries are actively involved in various activities in the region, undermining the principles of inclusive cooperation and openness. Within the framework of the 'open' Pacific region model, the United States and its allies are pursuing a strategy of systematic containment. The goal is to isolate certain countries that they consider undesirable or inconvenient, excluding them from regional cooperation. They are trying to nullify not only the geographical but also the geopolitical identity of Asia," the diplomat said. According to Rudenko, Russia does not want to see "either further militarization of the region or the creeping expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization into this part of the world." The theme of this year's Asian Valdai is "Malaysia, Russia and ASEAN: Navigating Emerging Multipolarity." Conference participants will discuss the joint future of Russia and ASEAN countries in a multipolar world, Southeast Asia's turn to BRICS, and a common desire for de-dollarization. The event will be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 9-10.

