https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/russia-not-eager-to-see-natos-creeping-expansion-into-asia---deputy-foreign-minister-1121128564.html
Russia Not Eager to See NATO's 'Creeping Expansion' Into Asia - Deputy Foreign Minister
Russia Not Eager to See NATO's 'Creeping Expansion' Into Asia - Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Russia does not want to see NATO's "creeping expansion" into Asia and hopes that the region will retain its own identity, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at the 15th Asian Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Malaysia.
2024-12-09T05:27+0000
2024-12-09T05:27+0000
2024-12-09T05:27+0000
world
russia
miroslav rudenko
valdai
nato
asean
nato expansion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_f3526ea8072ad982ea96b084a145f608.jpg
"Nowadays, some Western countries are actively involved in various activities in the region, undermining the principles of inclusive cooperation and openness. Within the framework of the 'open' Pacific region model, the United States and its allies are pursuing a strategy of systematic containment. The goal is to isolate certain countries that they consider undesirable or inconvenient, excluding them from regional cooperation. They are trying to nullify not only the geographical but also the geopolitical identity of Asia," the diplomat said. According to Rudenko, Russia does not want to see "either further militarization of the region or the creeping expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization into this part of the world." The theme of this year's Asian Valdai is "Malaysia, Russia and ASEAN: Navigating Emerging Multipolarity." Conference participants will discuss the joint future of Russia and ASEAN countries in a multipolar world, Southeast Asia's turn to BRICS, and a common desire for de-dollarization. The event will be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 9-10.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/lithuanias-base-construction-provocative-amid-nato-expansion---russian-foreign-ministry-1119977684.html
russia
valdai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_75:0:2806:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45c5912f6bbfcfc671af1977b0c63c3f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
deputy foreign minister andrey rudenko, asian conference of the valdai international discussion club, nato expansion
deputy foreign minister andrey rudenko, asian conference of the valdai international discussion club, nato expansion
Russia Not Eager to See NATO's 'Creeping Expansion' Into Asia - Deputy Foreign Minister
KUALA LUMPUR (Sputnik) - Russia does not want to see NATO's "creeping expansion" into Asia and hopes that the region will retain its own identity, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at the 15th Asian Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Malaysia.
"Nowadays, some Western countries are actively involved in various activities in the region, undermining the principles of inclusive cooperation and openness. Within the framework of the 'open' Pacific region model, the United States and its allies are pursuing a strategy of systematic containment. The goal is to isolate certain countries that they consider undesirable or inconvenient, excluding them from regional cooperation. They are trying to nullify not only the geographical but also the geopolitical identity of Asia," the diplomat said.
According to Rudenko, Russia does not want to see "either further militarization of the region or the creeping expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
into this part of the world."
The theme of this year's Asian Valdai is "Malaysia, Russia and ASEAN: Navigating Emerging Multipolarity." Conference participants will discuss the joint future of Russia and ASEAN countries in a multipolar world, Southeast Asia's turn to BRICS, and a common desire for de-dollarization. The event will be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 9-10.