Biden Says Project 2025 Would be 'Disaster' for US, Region
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned his successor Donald Trump to not embrace Project 2025, even though the president-elect has denied on multiple occasions any connection to the concept.
20:21 GMT 10.12.2024 (Updated: 03:22 GMT 11.12.2024)
"I pray to God the President-elect throws away Project 2025. I think it'd be an economic disaster
for us and the region," Biden said during an economic speech at the White House.
The outgoing president stated that he is leaving the US economy in a very good position, saying that the US remains the strongest economy in the world.
He also said that his administration has made more investment in traditionally Republican states rather than Democratic ones.
"I believe the only way for Presidents to lead America was to lead all America," Biden added.
Project 2025 is a political initiative published in April 2022 by the American conservative Heritage Foundation think tank. The project aims to promote conservative and right-wing policies
. US media reported that at least 60% of its authors have ties with Trump. However, Trump has said he has nothing to do with it.
Trump said that some parts of Project 2025 are "very good,"
but he had never seen the entire plan. He also pointed out that he "totally disagrees" with some things from the project.