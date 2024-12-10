https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/canada-will-respond-if-trump-slaps-tariffs-on-canadian-goods--reports-1121140519.html

Trudeau Vows to ‘Respond’ If Trump Slaps Tariffs on Canadian Goods – Reports

Canada will respond if US President-elect Donald Trump imposes "unfair" tariffs on Canadian goods, US media reported on Tuesday, citing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In late November, Trump said he would impose 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico after taking office due to the unresolved problem of illegal immigration and drug trafficking in the United States, and also promised to add 10% to export duties on goods from China. On December 3, Trump jokingly suggested that Canada would be better off as the 51st state of the United States if its economy could not withstand potential American tariffs on Canadian goods. Under the terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), many goods are traded duty-free between the three countries, provided that the rules of origin and other standards are met. In that sense, the US president-elect's proposal would be a violation of the treaty that could complicate economic and political relations between the region's states.

